Teachers convention back in Atlantic City following 2020 virtual meeting

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey Education Association convention returned to Atlantic City this year following a virtual meeting in 2020.

Thousands of teachers converged on the Atlantic City Convention Center Thursday and Friday, attending workshops, listening to guest speakers and discussing with colleagues how they've handled teaching throughout the pandemic.

Available to help them enhance their skills in the classroom were nearly 200 in-person workshops and 80 virtual workshops. Topics included advocacy, comprehensive health and physical education, special education, technological literacy, inclusive school culture and world languages.

An estimated 20,000 attendees from school districts and universities all over New Jersey were expected to attend.

"Being able to be face to face and have in-person classes is great, but there are a number of things that we have to keep doing for stuff like this to continue happening," said Amy Keller, a communications professor from Rowan College of South Jersey.

Keller shared how she put herself in her students' shoes to understand what they're feeling about being back in the class, which she said can feel overwhelming at times.

