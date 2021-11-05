Teachers convention back in Atlantic City following 2020 virtual meeting

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey Education Association convention returned to Atlantic City this year following a virtual meeting in 2020.
Thousands of teachers converged on the Atlantic City Convention Center Thursday and Friday, attending workshops, listening to guest speakers and discussing with colleagues how they've handled teaching throughout the pandemic.
Available to help them enhance their skills in the classroom were nearly 200 in-person workshops and 80 virtual workshops. Topics included advocacy, comprehensive health and physical education, special education, technological literacy, inclusive school culture and world languages.
An estimated 20,000 attendees from school districts and universities all over New Jersey were expected to attend.
"Being able to be face to face and have in-person classes is great, but there are a number of things that we have to keep doing for stuff like this to continue happening," said Amy Keller, a communications professor from Rowan College of South Jersey.
Keller shared how she put herself in her students' shoes to understand what they're feeling about being back in the class, which she said can feel overwhelming at times.
"I have to keep reminding myself, and all of them, that a lot of us are feeling the same way and there are things we can do for us to feel more comfortable in the classroom and make it feel like things are normal," she said.
There was a feeling within the convention space that all of these teachers and professors were thankful to be back together, sharing their knowledge with one another after such a stressful year.
Guest speakers included Bill Nye "the Science Guy," Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates, Citizen University founder Eric Liu and former "Sesame Street" actress Sonia Manzano.
Along with being a professor, Gates has authored and co-authored 25 books and created 23 documentary films. During his speech, he emphasized how important the power and guidance of teachers are.
"There is no power like education power," said Gates. "Teachers have a vital role ensuring that reconstruction is not forgotten, bringing fresher perspectives, expanding the narratives and making connections with the past and present."
Manzano discussed diversity and kids using their own knowledge in the classroom.
"The more diverse the group is, the better the solution and outcome is," she said.
Manzano is the creator of the new PBS children's show "Alma's Way."
"The main overriding hope is that I want kids to understand that everybody has a brain and they can use their brains and they can think. It’s as simple as that,” she said.
