Sweeney, Mazzeo tour Stockton to discuss increased funding

State Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo on Friday toured Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus to meet with students directly affected by increased funding for a pair of financial aid programs.
University President Harvey Kesselman led the legislators through the Scarpa Academic Center, Residential Complex and the site of a planned campus expansion.
The Equal Opportunity Fund and Tuition Aid Grant programs will see increases of $4.8 million and $35 million, respectively, as a result of the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget.
“Investing in higher education has the potential for huge payoffs, and Stockton is already reaping the benefits,” Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said in a news release. “From new infrastructure projects, to creating a cannabis studies course, it is evident that the university is focused on providing the best educational experience possible for their students.
Kesselman thanked the two for their efforts to push for the funding increase.
“Along with Governor (Phil) Murphy, they understand the critical role Stockton plays in Atlantic City and South Jersey,” Kesselman said, “and the importance of increased and equitable higher education support statewide in helping our New Jersey students afford college. As Stockton celebrates its 50th year of teaching in 2021-22, their support is one of the best gifts our students and their families could receive. They are truly investing in the future of New Jersey.”
