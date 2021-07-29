Students who take 2 years of college at Atlantic Cape, then 3 at Stockton can earn MBA

ATLANTIC CITY — Students can earn both their bachelor's degree and a masters in business in five years under a new agreement signed this week between Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University.

On Tuesday, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman and Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba met at the Atlantic City campus to sign the agreement for what's billed as a "2+3" program, where students earn their associate degree in two years at Atlantic Cape, complete their bachelor's degree at Stockton in two years, then earn their MBA in one more year through Stockton’s Accelerated Dual Degree Program for Business Majors.

“Business Studies is the largest program at Stockton,” Kesselman said. “We are currently expanding our business programs and are thrilled to partner with Atlantic Cape on this opportunity to help their students earn an MBA in five years.”

“This is another great opportunity for area students to obtain higher education degrees without accumulating additional student debt,” said Gaba. “We are happy to partner with Stockton to offer this accelerated MBA program.”