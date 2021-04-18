Students received devices and hot spots, but the digital divide goes much deeper

Students in the district were provided laptops and hot spots, but 10-year-old Kristina Session, a fourth-grade student at the South Main Street School, said it was much easier when the students were in the classroom.

“The work got a little harder and the teacher wasn’t next to us trying to help us,” she said, adding there are more distractions now for students who are at home, like background noise.

Kristina now attends the Future Leaders program in Pleasantville during the school day, where staff members make sure students have a good internet connection and are provided meals and additional support.

Rena Graves, 52, of Pleasantville, was watching her four grandchildren during the day but decided to send them to Future Leaders when their school became a challenge due to internet connectivity.

“It was horrible, it was slow. I had to up my internet to the highest speed because all four of them were on at the same time,” Graves said, adding that in addition to the technological challenge, it also was a financial burden.