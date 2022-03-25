Students learn to cope with violence, life after COVID at Teen Summit at Atlantic Cape

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — More than 155 students from 12 high schools gathered Friday morning at Atlantic Cape Community College for a Teen Summit organized by the Coalition for a Safe Community and cosponsored by AtlantiCare Healthy Schools.

After arriving at 8 a.m. and having breakfast, students assembled in the theater for opening remarks from coalition student co-Chairs Elyse Ryan and Kayla Muhammad, Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba, Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward and George M. Crouch, special agent-in-charge of the FBI Newark Division.

Attending were students from Mainland Regional, Absegami, Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Hammonton, Oakcrest, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Buena Regional, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Wildwood, Ideal Institute of Technology and Pleasantville.

The theme of the event was coping and was broken down into four concepts: diversity and inclusion, life after COVID-19, self-awareness and violence.

Much of the discussion centered on the importance of developing coping mechanisms, especially after the pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot to deal with. Students who’ve had to cope with abrupt and prolonged changes in how you do your learning, virtual learning, which hosts its own challenges. You’ve had to struggle with maintaining relationships with friends and classmates," Gaba said.

Students broke out into four groups and spent 45 minutes in each breakout room with a presenter on one of the four topics, interacting with peers from other high schools.

The coalition's Youth Committee, composed of up to four chair members from each high school, have been meeting virtually twice a month since October to plan the event. The students of the Youth Committee chose the topics themselves, and who they wanted as the presenters.

“They decide the topic, the guests. ... This is the most practical way of leadership,” said Ren Parikh, founder of Ideal Institute of Technology and a member of the coalition's board.

Darrell Edmonds, deputy director of admissions at the University of Delaware, was the presenter for the session on life after COVID. The students discussed their shared experiences of being a high schooler in a pandemic and feeling like they were missing out on everything, but also bonded over mutual growth.

“The biggest character trait that would encapsulate that time is self-motivation,” said Peter Parlagreco, a senior at ACIT.

Down the hall in the self-awareness session, Mainland physical education teacher Jaclyn Roesch led the group in meditation, showing the students how to take care of themselves mentally.

ACIT student Laura Bermudez-Ortiz said the meditation was relaxing and much needed, as being a junior in high school can be stressful. She felt comforted knowing adults know and care about the issues they face as high schoolers during these times.

“They’re actually doing something about it,” she said.

Nathan Evans Jr., founder of Building Muscle LLC, and Christian Ragland, director of talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion at AtlantiCare, presented the diversity and inclusion session. Students opened up about personal experiences during times they felt lonely and excluded. A majority of the students realized they’ve all had trouble making friends or felt left out at one point, and left the session feeling more connected with one another.

“You realize you’re not alone,” said Deklyn Passernini, a junior at ACIT.

Crouch led the violence session and discussed bullying with the students. They talked about different ways they could prevent the bullying they see every day in high school and were shown informative videos.

Ryan, a senior at Hammonton High School, was grateful to be at the event in person, after months of planning on Zoom.

“It was nice to be able to work with this group of individuals and students throughout Atlantic County and being able to really see this come to life, and meet them in person, and knowing that this is a pivotal point in our lives and being able to truly make change with everyone else,” she said.

