Students design Cooper Levenson holiday cards

Cooper Levenson law firm recently held a holiday card art contest for local students to raise awareness of the charity Let Us Eat, Please.

From hundreds of entries, seven winners were selected from students in Atlantic, Burlington and Cumberland counties. The students’ holiday cards note that, in lieu of corporate gifts, Cooper Levenson is making a contribution to Let Us Eat, Please, a member charity of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch. The charity provides boxes of food to families who are eligible for federal school meal programs.

The contest winners are:

Carmen Brown, 7th grade, Egg Harbor City

Alissa Zhao, 7th grade, Egg Harbor Township

Cooper Levine, 6th grade, Evesham Township

Eliza Stafford, 6th grade, Hamilton Township

Everly Husta, 4th grade, Hammonton

Kennedy Burton, 7th grade, Port Republic

Alaina Miletta, 8th grade, Upper Deerfield Township

The students will each receive a $50 gift card and a plaque featuring their design. Each student’s teacher will also receive a $100 gift card to use for either art class supplies or a celebration, along with a plaque featuring the card to display in the school.

