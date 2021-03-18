 Skip to main content
Students and staff evacuated after sparks at EHT's Slaybaugh School
Students and staff evacuated after sparks at EHT's Slaybaugh School

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students and staff at Slaybaugh Elementary School were evacuated to the nearby primary school temporarily after an HVAC issue in the kitchen caused sparks, Principal Joe Marinelli said in a message to parents Thursday.

There were no reported injuries and students were returned to the elementary building after about 25 minutes.

An alert was sent to parents about 10:30 a.m. Thursday notifying them of the incident.

According to Marinelli, students at the elementary school were evacuated around 9:45 a.m. and sheltered in the primary school multi-purpose room.

Marinelli, in his message to parents, said that the issue originated in the kitchen, but was quickly resolved and the building was deemed safe to return to.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

