Students and staff evacuated after sparks at Egg Harbor Township's Slaybaugh School

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students and staff at Slaybaugh Elementary School were evacuated to the nearby primary school temporarily after an HVAC issue in the kitchen caused sparks, Principal Joe Marinelli said in a message to parents Thursday.
There were no reported injuries, and students were returned to the elementary building after about 25 minutes.
An alert was sent to parents about 10:30 a.m. Thursday notifying them of the incident.
According to Marinelli, students at the elementary school were evacuated about 9:45 a.m. and sheltered in the primary school multipurpose room.
Marinelli, in his message to parents, said the issue originated in the kitchen but was quickly resolved and the building was deemed safe to return to.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com
Twitter @clairelowe
