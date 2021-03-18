Students and staff evacuated after sparks at EHT's Slaybaugh School

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students and staff at Slaybaugh Elementary School were evacuated to the nearby primary school temporarily after an HVAC issue in the kitchen caused sparks, Principal Joe Marinelli said in a message to parents Thursday.
There were no reported injuries and students were returned to the elementary building after about 25 minutes.
An alert was sent to parents about 10:30 a.m. Thursday notifying them of the incident.
According to Marinelli, students at the elementary school were evacuated around 9:45 a.m. and sheltered in the primary school multi-purpose room.
Marinelli, in his message to parents, said that the issue originated in the kitchen, but was quickly resolved and the building was deemed safe to return to.
