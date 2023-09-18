GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University jumped to No. 84 in the latest ranking of the Top 100 Public National Universities, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Stockton ranked 84 out of 227 public colleges and universities in the nation and No. 159 of 436 on the Best National Universities list, the university said Monday in a news release.
This is Stockton’s second-consecutive year in the national rankings, having previously been included on the top 10 Best Regional Universities-North list, the university said.
“These rankings make clear Stockton University is a place where everyone belongs,” President Joe Bertolino said. “For more than 50 years, Stockton has been dedicated to helping students pursue their college dreams. Considering we have some of the best four- and six-year college graduation rates in the state, we are delivering on our promise.”
Stockton also moved 49 spots to No. 26 this year among the Top Performers on Social Mobility-National Universities, a category that spotlights schools effectively enrolling and graduating high numbers of economically disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants.
Similarly, The New York Times, in its
College-Access Index released this month, ranked Stockton No. 11 for the share of first-year, first-time students receiving Pell Grants out of the nation’s 286 most-selective colleges. Stockton’s share of Pell-eligible students has not changed since 2011, the university said.
GALLERY: Students move into new Stockton residence hall in Atlantic City
Tiana Rosario, of Bayonne, Hudson County, left, and her mother, Alicia, move her items into her new dorm room in Stockton’s new residence hall.
BELOW LEFT: Returning Stockton University students sent Thursday moving into the school’s newest 135,000-square-foot, six-story residence hall.
Krystina Ciesielski, 20, of Brick Township, right, gets help from her aunt, Annmarie Longi, moving into Stockton University’s newest residence hall on Thursday in Atlantic City.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall. A handful of rooms in the new dorm have access to an ocean view.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall. One of the common rooms found on each floor, with this one being used for yoga stretching overlooking O'Donnel Park.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, Destinee Alexander, 20, and her sister Nicole, 17, both from New York City, have an elevator's ride amount of time to rest before finishing up the moving process for Destinee as she is one of the returning Stockton University students who are moving in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University student Melissa Minniti, 21, from Gibbstown,starts to unpack in her dorm room at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
Khaliyah Sellers, a junior business major at Stockton, puts the finishing touches to her dorm room.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University student Brian Mullin from Point Pleasant and Stephen Rivera, 13, push another load up a ramp as Mullin moves in to his dorm room at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University student German Santana , a junior from Parsippany, busy with the process of moving in to his dorm room at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University student Derrick Spring from Willingboro, was on his fourth trip of carting belongings to the new dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University student Anna Rosa Ortis gets a helping hand from brother Alberto Ortis and cousin Dominic Gaglioti, from Westfield and Cedar Grove, as she moves into her dorm room at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
Returning Stockton University students make their way across the street in Atlantic City on the way to the school’s new residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
On August 24, 2023, in Atlantic City, returning Stockton University students move-in to their dorm rooms at the new AC Campus Phase II residence hall.
Returning Stockton University students sent Thursday moving into the school’s newest 135,000-square-foot, six-story residence hall.
