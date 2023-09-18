GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University jumped to No. 84 in the latest ranking of the Top 100 Public National Universities, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Stockton ranked 84 out of 227 public colleges and universities in the nation and No. 159 of 436 on the Best National Universities list, the university said Monday in a news release.

This is Stockton’s second-consecutive year in the national rankings, having previously been included on the top 10 Best Regional Universities-North list, the university said.

“These rankings make clear Stockton University is a place where everyone belongs,” President Joe Bertolino said. “For more than 50 years, Stockton has been dedicated to helping students pursue their college dreams. Considering we have some of the best four- and six-year college graduation rates in the state, we are delivering on our promise.”

Stockton also moved 49 spots to No. 26 this year among the Top Performers on Social Mobility-National Universities, a category that spotlights schools effectively enrolling and graduating high numbers of economically disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants.

Similarly, The New York Times, in its College-Access Index released this month, ranked Stockton No. 11 for the share of first-year, first-time students receiving Pell Grants out of the nation’s 286 most-selective colleges. Stockton’s share of Pell-eligible students has not changed since 2011, the university said.

GALLERY: Students move into new Stockton residence hall in Atlantic City