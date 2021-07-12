Stockton's Performing Arts Center to reopen this fall

The Stockton University Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township, which has been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, will reopen this fall with an expanded mission to both entertain and educate.

"We are going to tie more closely to the university than it has been," said Lisa Honaker, Stockton's dean of the School of Arts and Humanities. "We are reorienting to make it more inclusive and interdisciplinary."

Performances may also include talks or exhibits, Honaker said.

For instance, a U.N. Conference on refugees will be held in October at Stockton and will include a virtual dance performance, talks and exhibits, and the debut of a new exhibit by the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton.

Honaker is promising a more diverse lineup of shows that will be attractive to Black and Latino citizens of the area. Stockton has an Atlantic City campus, and the resort is 35% Black and 14.8% Latino, according to census data.

Honaker mentioned the possibility of booking "Ain't Misbehavin'," which is a musical tribute to the early 20th century work of jazz pianist and composer Fats Waller.

In 2015, the classical-meets-hip-hop duo Black Violin performed at the Stockton Performing Arts Center, known as the PAC.