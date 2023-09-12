A new photo exhibit at Stockton University takes a closer look at white supremacist groups and examines the lives and experiences of the people who join them.

“Within and Beyond Exclusionary Communities: White Supremacy and Racism in the United States” will be on display at Stockton’s Galloway Township campus through the fall semester and is free and open to the public.

“The exhibit asks visitors, students and teachers to consider a number of key questions: Who are the people in white supremacy groups and organizations? Why did they join? Why, in some cases, do they leave?” Raz Segal, associate professor and director of Stockton’s Master of Arts in Holocaust and Genocide Studies program, and one of the sponsors of the exhibit, said in a news release from the university.

Elke Weesjes, a historian and director of the Kingsborough Holocaust Center at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, New York, and one of the creators of the exhibit, said “visitors will be surprised at how diverse the white supremacist movement is in terms of age, gender and motivations to join. The popular notion that the white supremacist movement is nothing more than a band of angry white men is not just false, it is also harmful since it causes us to underestimate these groups' destructive power.”

The exhibit features photos and captions by Anthony Karen, a photojournalist based in New York whose work has been featured in Life and Time magazines, on Vice TV, in several documentaries and in the movie “Imperium,” about a young FBI agent who goes undercover as a white supremacist. Karen has more than 20 years of experience photographing far-right extremist groups in the United States, Stockton said.

“The exhibit seeks to understand the backgrounds and motivations of individuals in white supremacist groups. Only then do we have an opportunity to respond to them effectively and even recruit people away from these organizations,” Segal said.

Weesjes will give a short lecture, together with Karen, during an opening event for the exhibit from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 in Room F-221. RSVP to attend by calling 609-652-4699.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Master of Arts in Holocaust and Genocide Studies program, the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center, the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage and the William T. Daly School of General Studies.