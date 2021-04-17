Stockton wants summer youth rowing camp to inspire future athletes

“There’s definitely a lot of life skills,” he said.

The team becomes a family because every person plays an important role on the boat, and the members of the team must work as a cohesive unit to be successful.

Brock and some of his teammates from the men’s and women’s teams at Stockton were at the Chelsea Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City on a recent afternoon with a shell and some rowing machines to give the youngsters some insight into the sport.

“I thought it was really cool,” said 9-year-old Elianny Ramos-Sanchez. Although she will be too young for the camp this year, she said she looks forward to participating in future years.

Like Brock, Ramos-Sanchez said she often sees the rowing teams from Atlantic City and Stockton practicing on the water, and it intrigues her. The thought that getting a scholarship for participating in the sport adds incentive.

“That will help a lot in the future for us,” she said.

Ivan Garcia, 13, of Atlantic City, also hopes to be a part of the camp this summer. Garcia said he liked looking at the boats and thinks the camp would give him good experience when he gets to high school.