A look at the new residence hall still under construction at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University on Wednesday will hold a ribbon cutting for its newest student residential building, school officials said.
A ceremony is planned for 12:30 p.m. at Atlantic and South Providence avenues to celebrate the 135,000-square-foot, six-story, 416-bed building, which will take in students beginning in the fall 2023 semester.
Before unveiling the new residential building, a separate ceremony will be held in honor of outgoing university President Harvey Kesselman, whose name will adorn the Atlantic City campus' first residence hall at Atlantic and Pacific avenues, officials said.
GALLERY: New Stockton residence hall in Atlantic City
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks out of the park lounge at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Tony Capille, of Ventnor, works on drywall near the lobby of the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Hallways are near completion and workers were busy at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Hallways are near completion and workers were busy at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Construction crew has a view of the ocean on the outside of the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Lou Pantaloon, project manager for Jingoli, works in the park lounge at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The park lounge at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks out from one of the four-person apartments at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks over the kitchen of one of the four-person apartments at the new student residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence avenues.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, as shown in February. The courtyard, in foreground, will be landscaped and have access for students.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks over the lobby at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks over the lobby at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks over the kitchen area at one of the four-person apartments at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Construction works at the lobby area of the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Don Judge, a carpenter from Point Pleasant, hangs a ceiling at one of the apartments with a view of Atlantic City, at thenew student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Many apartments will have a view of the ocean and what will be a landscaped courtyard at Stockton University's new student residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park in Atlantic City.
VERNON OGRODNEK photos, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Greg Snow, a carpenter from Sweetwater, works on the kitchen cabinets in one of the four-person apartments at the new student residence hall.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Bill Scott, a glasier from Upper Deerfield, works outside one of the apartments at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Stockton University plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Atlantic City residence hall in May.
Stockton University, provided
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
