Stockton University's Noyes Museum to host large climate change exhibit

ATLANTIC CITY — The Noyes Museum of Arts of Stockton University will house two exhibits at two different locations beginning next month, the school announced.

Dubbed the largest exhibit in university history, it is titled "Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience" and will run from Feb. 1 to June 24.

The display will feature 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in the state. It will be held at the Noyes Arts Garage in the resort and Stockton's Kramer Hall in Hammonton.

“It is the largest group of participants in the museum’s history,” said Noyes Museum Executive Director Michael Cagno in a news release. “And it’s compelling evidence of New Jersey’s dedication to and passion for the arts.”

An opening reception for the exhibit, featured as the New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition of 2023, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Noyes Arts Garage.

The museum received a $50,000 grant from the state last summer to stage this exhibit. The host of the Arts Annual Exhibition rotates each year among different museums, and the Noyes last hosted in 2016, Cagno said.

“Through this exhibition, the public will gain a profound understanding of the interconnection between life and the disturbances related to the climate,” Cagno said. “The artists have presented a renewed sense of responsibility for action.”

Artwork will include sculptures, ink drawings, multimedia, photography, and oil and watercolor paintings.

The Noyes Arts Garage, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sundays, is located on Fairmount Avenue in Atlantic City, and it houses two museums — the Noyes Museum of Art Galleries and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey — along with eight artists studios, a café and an art classroom.

The Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, open 7:40 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 7 p.m. during "Third Thursdays" from Monday to Friday, is located on Front Street in downtown Hammonton.