Stockton University's Emergency Medical Services brought back to life this fall

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University's Emergency Medical Services program was brought back to life this fall thanks to a group of new recruits.

Geldy Nunez was the organization’s only member at the start of this year but has worked to rebuild to the program, Stockton said in a news release. Now, the program has about 20 members. Five new members were sworn in earlier this month.

Nunez, of Perth Amboy, Middlesex County, was an emergency medical technician in Edison before coming to Stockton and becoming the captain of the university's EMS squad.

The number of calls she received as an EMT for Edison was high, but working with fewer calls at Stockton EMS has given her a different perspective when it comes to patient care.

“In those minutes, you have to make sure that your patient is doing well enough to be transported,” Nunez said in a statement. “I’ve learned with Stockton EMS the importance of patient contact and patient care. It’s making sure you are asking all the right questions and getting a full story of what’s going on prior to them getting to the hospital.”

The COVID-19 shutdown put the group in a difficult spot, Nunez said.

NJ casino revenue up 4% in Nov., trails pre-pandemic levels Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic. New Jersey gambling regulators say the nine casinos collectively won $214.5 million from in-person gamblers, up 3.7% from Nov. 2021. But only two casinos won more than they did in Nov. 2019. That's a source of continuing concern for the industry. When internet and sports betting money are added, the casinos, horse tracks and their online partners took in $441 million in November, up 0.3% from a year ago.

“When we were shut down out of nowhere in spring 2020, we didn’t know how to respond,” said Nunez, who graduated from Stockton with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice last year and is now pursuing her masters in the same subject. “We tried to do training over Zoom. But it’s just not feasible when you are trying to show how you stop someone from bleeding if you don’t have something to train on.”

But with the help of Albert Handy, the associate director of campus public safety, the group was able to rebuild the program.

“Earlier this year, we determined that this was a program that we wanted to get back up and running because it is an important and helpful public safety service for the university,” Handy said in a statement.

The university's EMS squad is a student-run organization that often responds to medical calls for care until Galloway Emergency Medical Services, the primary responder for medical emergencies, can arrive with an ambulance, if necessary.

Students joining the EMS squad don’t have to have prior EMT training since the club does some training during its monthly meetings.

But to serve as an active member in the university's EMS squad, students are required to be certified emergency medical technicians, or certified in first aid and CPR, while also knowing how to use an automated external defibrillator.

New members also get additional training and competency assessments when they start the program.

Sean Regan, a sophomore nursing major at Stockton from Manahawkin, said when he arrived at Stockton the group had about 40 members. Crews would staff more than 20 university games, club meetings or open houses throughout a semester.

The group hasn’t answered calls yet this fall, but Regan, who’s now a lieutenant in the EMS, wants to get the group back to that point possibly by the spring.

“My biggest goal is to get the staff back in order, get people trained and have people start working independently as their own EMTs,” Regan said. “I want to get people introduced, get people involved and let the students of Stockton know we are back, we exist and we are here to help.”