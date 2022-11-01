Stockton University, Ventnor synagogue announce free lecture series

Stockton University and Ventnor's Shirat Hayam synagogue on Tuesday announced a free, yearlong lecture series that will be open to the public.

“Shirat Hayam is thrilled to transition our ‘Salute to Stockton’ educational summer series into a yearlong event,” Shirat Hayam Reform Spiritual Leader Jaqueline Menaker said in a news release. “We are particularly happy to carry on the tradition established by Rabbi Gordon Geller and the former Congregation Emeth Shalom as it evolves during its 25th year."

This will be the 25th year Stockton and Shirat Hayam have partnered to bring educational lectures to the community, according to the university.

Stockton faculty will delve into Jewish and African American related topics during the lectures at the synagogue on Swarthmore Avenue.

Music professor Beverly Vaughn and members of the Stockton Oratorio Society will present “Through It All,” an evening of music featuring African American spirituals and songs, on Nov. 12.

Group marches on Atlantic City Boardwalk against hate ATLANTIC CITY — More than 20 people gathered on the Boardwalk on Sunday afternoon to partici…

On Jan. 21, Gail Rosenthal, director of the Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton, will present the “Holocaust Survivors of South Jersey Project,” which tells the stories of local Holocaust survivors.

Steven Marcus, adjunct instructor of Holocaust and genocide studies, will discuss “Jews in Film” on March 11, examining the contributions of Jewish people to American film.

Assistant professor of Jewish studies Marcia Fiedler will discuss women and Jewish law April 15.

Each program will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be followed by a question-and-answer session and brief Havdalah service, which separates the Jewish Sabbath from the rest of the week.

Registration is required. Contact Cathleen Kunkle at 609-822-7116 or office.manager@shirathayamnj.org.