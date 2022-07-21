Stockton University to raise tuition this fall

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University announced Thursday a tuition increase of 2% for the 2022-23 academic year and the summer 2024 session.
In-state, full-time undergraduate students will pay $7,594 per semester for up to 20 credits, a $151 increase, under the tuition and fee structure approved by the Board of Trustees at its Wednesday meeting at the Atlantic City campus.
"We remain committed to providing students access to high-quality education and services at an affordable price," said President Harvey Kesselman, who announced he would retire after the 2022-23 year at Wednesday's meeting.
Stockton will continue to offer several initiatives to help students complete their degrees in a timely and cost-effective manner, the university said. Stockton's flat-rate tuition plan allows full-time students to take up to 20 credits a semester at no additional cost.
Room and board rates for 2022-23 were approved earlier this year and will vary based on housing type, location and type of meal plan.
Other notes
The board also approved the capital budget and a $258.7 million 2022-23 operating budget. The budget includes $25.3 million in student aid, including $23.2 million in scholarships and need-based grants.
Kesselman announced the promotions of Robert Heinrich to vice president for enrollment management and Dan Nugent to vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation.
Heinrich has worked at the university for 26 years, most notably handling student enrollment. Nugent joined Stockton in 2018 as chief development officer and executive director of the foundation.
Kesselman also recognized the following members of the Stockton community:
• Darren Wan, All-American in outdoor track and field who finished sixth at the NCAA Championships and set a school record in the hammer throw in May
• The Rocket League esports team for earning second place at the Collegiate Rocket League World Tournament in June, and Esports Program Manager Demetrios Roubos
• Jaiden Chavis, of Bound Brook, Somerset County, and the outgoing student trustee, for his contributions to the board during his two-year term
GALLERY: Look back at Harvey Kesselman
Stockton University had their 2017 Commencement ceremony with over 1300 students at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton, waved to the crowd. May 12, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographe
Harvey Kesselman motions of Stockton University staff members as he marches, Friday Sep. 23, 2016, before his presidential inauguration ceremony in Galloway Township. Kesselman was a student in the school's inaugural class and now serves as its fifth president. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman, VP of Student Affairs examines a computer microscope designed for use in elementary classrooms. Tues. 10/22/02 ETTC Center at Richard Stockton College.
BEN FOGLETTO
Harvey Kesselman, of Southern Regional Institute at Stockton, speaks at a workshop to help teachers analyze student test scores, Friday, Feb. 9, 2007, at Buena Regional High school. Analysis will help teachers improve instruction.
Michael Ein
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, Dean School of Education, talks of his memories of Vera King Farris during a memorial in her honor held at the Sports Complex on the campus of Richard Stockton College of New Jersey. Sunday, January 17, 2010 (Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
(from left) Richard Stockton College of New Jersey Richard Stockton College of New Jersey Vice President of Administration and Finances, Charles Ingram .Provost, Harvey Kesselman. and President, Herman Saatkamp. Stockton Editorial Board Meeting President Herman Saatkamp. Tuesday, September, 25, 2012, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Stockton graduate Luana Cordeiro, 34, of Galloway Township, talks with university President Harvey Kesselman before the ceremony. Cordeiro finished her bachelor’s degree after struggling for years with drug addiction.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
President Harvey Kesselman welcomes grads and families to graduation, Sunday Dec. 20, 2015, at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
President Harvey Kesselman of Stockton University, left, Senator Jim Whelan, middle, and Senate President Steve Sweeney, right, during the tour of the $220 million DEVCO Gateway redevelopment project in Atlantic City. Wednesday October 26, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Breaking ground for the first of seven buildings at the Stockton Aviation Research & Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township from left to right are, Howard Kyle, Atlantic County chief of staff; Tim Edmunds, Atlantic County Improvement Authority (ACIA) director of projects; ACIA Chairman Roy Foster; Edward H. Salmon, president of the SARTP board of trustees; Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman; Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson; Jaime Figueroa, deputy director of the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center; N.J. Congressman Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd; Washington Congressman Rick Larsen, D-2nd; John C. Lamey, Jr., executive director of the ACIA; and Joseph Sheairs, former executive director of the SARTP. Monday May 15, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAP
Stockton University president Harvey Kesselman presents In-Kyung Kim with the trophy. Final Round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at the Stockton Seaview Golf Club in Galloway. Sunday June 4, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographe
Stockton University president Harvey Kesselman thanked the members of what he called the "village" it took to make the idea of the new quad a realty. The ribbon was cut on the new buildings on Wednesday morning on the Galloway campus. Wednesday, May 2
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Stockton University president Harvey Kesselman speaks at the media day tour of the school's new Atlantic City campus on Tuesday morning. Tuesday, September 28
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman high-fives faculty members in the hallways of Stockton University's Pomona campus, Friday Sep. 23, 2016, before his presidential inauguration ceremony in Galloway Township. Kesselman was a student in the school's inaugural class and now serves as its fifth president. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian drapes the LGBTQ flag over Stockton University president Harvey Kesselman during the LGBTQ flag raising ceremony, Monday Oct. 3, 2016, at Stockton University in Galloway Township. This event kicks off a month of activities at the campus for LGBTQ History Month. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman looks over new construction at the Pomona campus, Thusday Sep. 15, 2016, in Galloway Township. He was a student during the inaugural year of the college when it was housed at the Mayflower Hotel in Atlantic City. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Stockton University interim president Harvey Kesselman chats with faculty and students during a student senate event at the college, in Pomona, Friday, Sept. 4, 2015. At right is his wife, Lynne.
Vernon Ogrodnek / Photo Editor
Stockton University interim president Harvey Kesselman, inside the Campus Student Center. Tuesday September 8 2015 Stockton University interim president Harvey Kesselman at the Campus Student Center. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
President. Harvey Kesselman speaks at Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University Thomasa Gonzalez, left Vice President of Student Affairs and Harvey Kesselman, right President of Stockton University congratulate Coach Gerry Matthews , middle after his 600th career win against Kean University Saturday, Feb 13, 2016.
Edward Lea
Stockton University interim president Harvey Kesselman (left) talks with students, Stephanie Josepayt of Bellmar (seated left) and Maggie Sorge of Toms River (seated right) and Assistant Director of Campus Operations Joe Liza of Hammonton (standing), inside the Campus Student Center. Tuesday September 8 2015 Stockton University interim president Harvey Kesselman at the Campus Student Center. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
'They can see it. It is real now,' Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said during a recent tour with Mayor Don Guardian of the university's campus being built in Atlantic City. DIANE D'AMICO / Staff Writer / PROVIDED BY Stockton
Stockton University interim president Harvey Kesselman speaks during a student senate event at the college, in Pomona, Friday, Sept. 4, 2015.
Vernon Ogrodnek / Photo Editor
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman looks over the Campus Center at the Pomona campus, Thusday Sep. 15, 2016, in Galloway Township. He was a student during the inaugural year of the college when it was housed at the Mayflower Hotel in Atlantic City. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Harvey Kesselman on Main Street in Mays Landing. Friday October 7 2011 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Harvey Kesselman, acting president of Stockton University, during a meeting with The Press of Atlantic City Editorial Board Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Vernon Ogrodnek / Photo Editor
Harvey Kesselman is officially named president of Stockton University by Trustee Madeleine Deininger, Friday Sep. 23, 2016, at his presidential inauguration ceremony in Galloway Township. Kesselman was a student in the school's inaugural class and now serves as its fifth president. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Stockton University interim president Harvey Kesselman (right) talks with Donna Wanat of LEHT, assistant VP of Student affairs, inside the Campus Student Center. Tuesday September 8 2015.
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Stockton University President, Harvey Kesselman, gives a speech as the keynote speaker for the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association luncheon at the Tropicana Casino and Resort. April 20, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)
Viviana Pernot
