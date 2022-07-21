Stockton University to raise tuition this fall

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University announced Thursday a tuition increase of 2% for the 2022-23 academic year and the summer 2024 session.

In-state, full-time undergraduate students will pay $7,594 per semester for up to 20 credits, a $151 increase, under the tuition and fee structure approved by the Board of Trustees at its Wednesday meeting at the Atlantic City campus.

"We remain committed to providing students access to high-quality education and services at an affordable price," said President Harvey Kesselman, who announced he would retire after the 2022-23 year at Wednesday's meeting.

Stockton will continue to offer several initiatives to help students complete their degrees in a timely and cost-effective manner, the university said. Stockton's flat-rate tuition plan allows full-time students to take up to 20 credits a semester at no additional cost.

Room and board rates for 2022-23 were approved earlier this year and will vary based on housing type, location and type of meal plan.

Other notes

The board also approved the capital budget and a $258.7 million 2022-23 operating budget. The budget includes $25.3 million in student aid, including $23.2 million in scholarships and need-based grants.

Kesselman announced the promotions of Robert Heinrich to vice president for enrollment management and Dan Nugent to vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation.

Heinrich has worked at the university for 26 years, most notably handling student enrollment. Nugent joined Stockton in 2018 as chief development officer and executive director of the foundation.

Kesselman also recognized the following members of the Stockton community:

• Darren Wan, All-American in outdoor track and field who finished sixth at the NCAA Championships and set a school record in the hammer throw in May

• The Rocket League esports team for earning second place at the Collegiate Rocket League World Tournament in June, and Esports Program Manager Demetrios Roubos

• Jaiden Chavis, of Bound Brook, Somerset County, and the outgoing student trustee, for his contributions to the board during his two-year term