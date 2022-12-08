Stockton University to offer summer 2023 tuition discount in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University announced Thursday it will offer a discounted tuition and housing package at the resort's campus next summer.

Stockton will offer a 20% discount on undergraduate tuition and fees in the summer of 2023 for those who live in the Stockton Atlantic City Residential Complex for the summer.

The Board of Trustees approved the discount at its Wednesday meeting.

The school said the goal is to give students an opportunity to live and work in the resort during the summer while continuing their education.

"Summer housing provides students a 12-month housing experience for those that want to work, study or need stable housing," said Steven Radwanski, Stockton's Executive Director for Residential Life, in a news release. "Stockton provides them with a year-round home while they are preparing for their futures."

Stockton's Atlantic City residential complex is located at Albany Avenue and the Boardwalk. It opened in 2018 and can house more than 530 students.

Stockton plans to open a second residence hall at Atlantic and South Provided avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park, that will house more than 400 students.

Summer housing will begin May 15 and run through Aug. 13. Current live-in students may opt in to a 12-month contract for the summer for an additional fee.

Stockton will offer more than 400 courses this summer, with over 250 offered online. With the 20% discount, undergraduate in-state students would pay $370 per credit ($1,480 per four-credit court), a savings of $372. Out-of-state students would pay $546 per credit, or $2,184 per course.

Registration will open Jan. 5. There will be three summer sessions starting in May and June, and will last either six or 10 weeks, plus 12-week internship and independent study programs.

For more information, go to stockton.edu/summer.

Stockton honors music professor

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman presented the Board of Trustees Distinguished Service Award to music professor Beverly Vaughn for her contributions to Stockton and higher education during her 40-year career at the university.

“Dr. Vaughn is an outstanding educator, scholar and academic mentor,” Kesselman said in a news release.

Vaughn also serves as chair of the Performing Arts Program, is a member of the Faculty Review Committee, is the Conductor and Coordinator of the bi-annual production of Handel’s “Messiah,” and is the Faculty Advisor to multiple student organizations.

“Dr. Vaughn is pure energy. There are so many reasons to honor Beverly,” said Trustee Nancy Davis. “I am impressed at how she works to bring the Stockton community together, especially around the issue of race. She has worked at Stockton and throughout the state to improve racial and cultural understanding and embodies the goals and aspirations of Stockton.”