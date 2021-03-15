 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton University to host webinar on cannabis regulations
0 comments

Stockton University to host webinar on cannabis regulations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
022621_nws_cannabis tourism conference 022421

Stockton University hosted a webinar on the future of cannabis tourism in New Jersey on Wednesday.

 Bill Barlow / for The PRess

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will host a webinar next week on cannabis regulations and what New Jersey can learn from other states.

The webinar will be presented at 4:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom by John Hudak, senior fellow in governance studies and deputy director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution.

Since Colorado and Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, Hudak has been studying and writing about cannabis policy. 

Hudak will place New Jersey in the broader context of marijuana legalization in other states, considering how other states have set up their legalized cannabis regulations, what the effects of legalization have been elsewhere, and what lessons can be drawn from the experience of other states that might inform New Jersey’s system.

The webinar is sponsored by the Stockton American Democracy Project/Political Engagement Project (ADP/PEP) and the Cannabis Studies Minor Program at Stockton.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is requested at https://stockton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9fvkIA1VR1K8BOFlsmu6uA.

For more information, contact Assistant Professor of Political Science and chair of the ADP/PEP Claire Abernathy at claire.abernathy@stockton.edu.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News