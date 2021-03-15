Stockton University to host webinar on cannabis regulations

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will host a webinar next week on cannabis regulations and what New Jersey can learn from other states.

The webinar will be presented at 4:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom by John Hudak, senior fellow in governance studies and deputy director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution.

Since Colorado and Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, Hudak has been studying and writing about cannabis policy.

Hudak will place New Jersey in the broader context of marijuana legalization in other states, considering how other states have set up their legalized cannabis regulations, what the effects of legalization have been elsewhere, and what lessons can be drawn from the experience of other states that might inform New Jersey’s system.

The webinar is sponsored by the Stockton American Democracy Project/Political Engagement Project (ADP/PEP) and the Cannabis Studies Minor Program at Stockton.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is requested at https://stockton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9fvkIA1VR1K8BOFlsmu6uA.

For more information, contact Assistant Professor of Political Science and chair of the ADP/PEP Claire Abernathy at claire.abernathy@stockton.edu.