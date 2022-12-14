 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton University to expand mental health initiatives

From left, Brigid Callahan Harrison, chair of the Stockton University Foundation board, Karen Alton and Stockton President Harvey Kesselman at the signing of an agreement that will allow Stockton to expand its student mental health programs.

Stockton University will expand its student mental health resources with money from a newly launched fund, the school said Wednesday.

The $35,000 Alton Mental Health Initiatives Fund will boost Stockton’s existing efforts, the university said in a news release.

Stockton already offers counseling, psychiatric, education and outreach services, along with other initiatives like its Wellness Center, the school said.

“Student mental health is the No. 1 challenge facing student success,” said Chris Catching, vice president for student affairs. “This will help us to think big picture and bolster the resources we have.”

The initiative fund, founded by Karen Alton, will help establish new programs, paid for by a $35,000 donation by the John and Elizabeth Endicott Foundation.

“After talking to a faculty member teaching about mental health, and then consulting the staff working to address student needs, I had this idea and I hope it grows,” said Alton.

Alton is the granddaughter of Elizabeth Alton, one of Stockton’s founders, and the niece of John and Elizabeth Endicott, whose foundation funds a number of initiatives at the university ranging from rowing to special collections to student scholarships.

“It is important to have people who will provide funding to support critical needs by underwriting new and creative solutions,” said Dan Nugent, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the University Foundation.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

