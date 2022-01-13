Stockton University to be part of Garden State Guarantee financial aid program

Undergraduate college students in New Jersey with at least 60 college credits will be eligible to gain their bachelor's degree in an affordable way at Stockton University.
The Garden State Guarantee program allows New Jersey resident undergraduate students enrolled full-time with at least 60 college credits and an annual adjusted gross income between $0 and $65,000 may now be eligible for $0 net price for tuition and fees at Stockton for their third and fourth years of study, according to a release from the school Thursday.
Full-time undergraduate students with incomes of $65,001 to $80,000 may be eligible for the program’s sliding scale of reduced tuition and fees of no more than $7,500.
To apply, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the New Jersey Alternative Financial Aid Application (New Jersey Dreamers only). All new and returning Stockton students who apply will be considered.
The $0 Net Price Guarantee covers the gap between all federal, state, institutional and private grants and scholarships, reducing tuition costs and fees to zero. The program’s sliding scale guarantees a net price of no more than $7,500 in tuition and fees for qualifying students after the application of all federal, state, institutional and private scholarships and grants.
“This new state program is ideal for someone who has completed an associate degree and is looking to obtain their bachelor’s degree,” Stockton Chief Enrollment Management Officer Robert Heinrich said in a news release. “It can also help someone who may have left college, and would like to return, or who is interesting in transferring to Stockton.”
This program complements the Stockton Promise program, which offers free tuition and fees to eligible new first-year and transfer students with adjusted incomes between $0 and $65,000.
Students who currently receive state financial aid must complete the FAFSA or NJ Alternative Financial Aid Application by April 15 to be eligible. All other students must apply before September 15. For more information, visit stockton.edu/gsg.
PHOTOS Stockton students move into Galloway Township campus
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
Stockton photo for A3 for Sunday, Sept. 5
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
Stockton photo for A3 for Sunday, Sept. 5
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.