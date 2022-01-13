Stockton University to be part of Garden State Guarantee financial aid program

Undergraduate college students in New Jersey with at least 60 college credits will be eligible to gain their bachelor's degree in an affordable way at Stockton University.

The Garden State Guarantee program allows New Jersey resident undergraduate students enrolled full-time with at least 60 college credits and an annual adjusted gross income between $0 and $65,000 may now be eligible for $0 net price for tuition and fees at Stockton for their third and fourth years of study, according to a release from the school Thursday.

Full-time undergraduate students with incomes of $65,001 to $80,000 may be eligible for the program’s sliding scale of reduced tuition and fees of no more than $7,500.

To apply, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the New Jersey Alternative Financial Aid Application (New Jersey Dreamers only). All new and returning Stockton students who apply will be considered.