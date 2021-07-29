Stockton University says employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before Sept. 1, President Harvey Kesselman said in a letter posted to the college website and sent to staff Thursday.
"A vaccinated campus is critical for a vibrant, safe, and healthy learning environment and workplace," Kesselman wrote. "This is one of the most important steps we all can take to protect ourselves and each other. It is, as I said in May, the responsible thing to do."
In May, the college announced a requirement that all students returning to campus in the fall be vaccinated unless they have a medical or otherwise approved exemption.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will require students to be vaccinated against COVID…
The new requirement for staff applies to all members of the Stockton Federation of Teachers union, as well as managers and temporary employees.
The college is still negotiating with its other unions regarding a mandate for those employees.
The Press has contacted officials at the Stockton Federation of Teachers Local 2275 for comment.
According to Kesselman, Stockton and the union have entered into an agreement to set out the terms and conditions of that mandate.
New Jersey back over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in months; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.