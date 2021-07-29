 Skip to main content
Stockton University says employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Stockton University says employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman

Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman in his office at the Galloway Township campus in December 2020. Kesselman announced Thursday that the college would require its faculty, managers and temporary employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before Sept. 1, President Harvey Kesselman said in a letter posted to the college website and sent to staff Thursday.

"A vaccinated campus is critical for a vibrant, safe, and healthy learning environment and workplace," Kesselman wrote. "This is one of the most important steps we all can take to protect ourselves and each other. It is, as I said in May, the responsible thing to do."

In May, the college announced a requirement that all students returning to campus in the fall be vaccinated unless they have a medical or otherwise approved exemption. 

The new requirement for staff applies to all members of the Stockton Federation of Teachers union, as well as managers and temporary employees.

The college is still negotiating with its other unions regarding a mandate for those employees.

The Press has contacted officials at the Stockton Federation of Teachers Local 2275 for comment. 

According to Kesselman, Stockton and the union have entered into an agreement to set out the terms and conditions of that mandate.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

