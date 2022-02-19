Stockton University rowing moves into Brigantine boathouse

The Stockton University rowing team is moving into a new boathouse.

The Ospreys women's rowing program will row out of the Brigantine Rowing Club as their season resumes, coach John Bancheri said in an email. Stockton had been rowing out of the Atlantic City Boathouse since 2018.

Bancheri said the original agreement between Stockton and the Atlantic City Board of Education was for three years, from 2018 to 2021. Stockton's last race was Oct. 30 at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta in Philadelphia.

"We were informed in late December 2021 that the School District intends to expand the use of the facility and they stated we should find an alternative location as soon as possible," Bancheri said in an email. "We attempted to negotiate an extension, but with changes in the superintendent position and the School Board, those negotiations have been delayed and our season needed to begin."

In October, La'Quetta Small, wife of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and former Atlantic City High School principal, was named superintendent. She began her new role Jan. 1.

Stockton's program, a club program and not sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, started in 2008. The Ospreys previously rowed out of the Brigantine boathouse before moving to Atlantic City in 2018.

Bancheri was thankful for the opportunity to train his team out of Brigantine, thanking Mayor Vince Sera, former Mayor Phil Guenther and rowing club member Kay Papandrew for making the partnership happen.

"They immediately provided us with space and were thrilled to have us back as we rowed out of the Brigantine Boathouse for years," Bancheri wrote. "That boathouse has erg machines, weight room, locker rooms, etc., and we could not be more appreciative of their hospitality."

Stockton's season will resume March 16 when it heads to Melbourne, Florida, for a race against Florida Tech, followed by the Rollins College Invitational on March 19 in Winter Park, Florida.

Among the other events on its schedule, Stockton plans to host a race April 2-3 in Brigantine. It hosted several events in Atlantic City the past three seasons.

