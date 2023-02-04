The New Jersey Historical Commission recently awarded a $24,500 grant to the Alliance Heritage Center at Stockton University. The center will use the funds to create a digital database for the public, documenting the history of Jewish farming in southern New Jersey.
The commission recently awarded more than $300,000 to 14 organizations for the purpose of exploring under-represented history in the state.
The Alliance Heritage Center’s goal is to preserve the history of the country’s first successful Jewish farming village — the Alliance Colony in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County. The colony was founded in 1882 by Jewish families fleeing persecution in Russia and Eastern Europe.
Stockton’s one-year project will involve creating a searchable public database to house its collections, which includes manuscripts, photographs, naturalization papers, newspapers, maps, synagogue records, oral history interviews and more from the colony.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
