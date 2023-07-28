ATLANTIC CITY — Thirteen high schoolers from around the state were given a taste of college academics this month when Stockton University hosted its Summer Entrepreneurship and Business Academy.
From July 16 to 22, the guest students, made up of juniors and seniors, developed a business plan with mentorship from a professor, Stockton said in a news release.
Once crafted, the plans were presented to a panel of community members and Stockton faculty, who chose first-, second- and third-place winners.
“It’s really giving the students the opportunity to showcase their work, the work they’ve put in all week and have the opportunity to be in a professional setting,” said Tara Marsh, the program's coordinator, in a statement. “Being dressed professionally and learning how to present professionally.”
Marsh said the program helps prospective college students learn about studying at a four-year institute.
Each day, Stockton professors held lectures on business ethics, marketing and professional presentation, along with talks from local entrepreneurs about the pros and cons of business start-ups.
