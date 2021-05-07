Stockton University names new provost

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has appointed Leamor Kahanov its new provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Kahanov was appointed during Wednesday's Board of Trustees meeting and will begin July 1 and serve through June 30, 2024. She will earn $260,000 in her first year.
“Dr. Kahanov’s experiences as a faculty member, department chair, assistant dean, dean and provost will be of great value to Stockton, and we are excited to have her join our community,” President Harvey Kesselman said.
Kahanov comes to Stockton from the State University of New York College at Oneonta and will replace interim Provost Susan Davenport.
“I am excited about joining Stockton,” Kahanov said. “I have received such a warm welcome that I am sure is indicative of the wonderful community of people there. I am looking forward to working with and getting to know the faculty, staff and students.”
Stockton's Board of Trustees on Wednesday also approved the appointment of a new dean of the School of Health Sciences, Brent Arnold, who will also begin July 1. Arnold's salary is listed at $200,000.
Arnold replaces Margaret “Peg” Slusser, who is retiring.
