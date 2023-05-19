GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Shay Daniels has been into video games since she was able to pick up an Xbox 360 controller at 3 years old.

Daniels said she's always played games like Minecraft, Halo and Overwatch. Her did is also an avid gamer.

So it's no surprise that Daniels, 16, is part of the all-girls esports team Victoria Valorant in the Garden State Esports Championship to be held Saturday at Stockton University.

"I like the challenge," said Daniels, of Long Island, New York. "It's fully rewarding when you win, and it's a great way to connect with people."

About 24% of people under 18 are video gamers, according to 2022 data from Statista in cooperation with the Entertainment Software Association.

The number of middle and high schoolers who are into gaming is steadily increasing, said Chris Aviles, president and founder of Garden State Esports, a nonprofit scholastics esports organization that seeks to teach kids about the opportunities that come with gaming while facilitating social, emotional and academic growth.

"We want to create a pipeline of opportunities for kids," said Aviles, who has been teaching for 17 years and is an English teacher at Keyport High School in Monmouth County.

About 55% of New Jersey school districts have partnered with Garden State Esports, according to the organization's website.

Garden State Esports has 5,732 students as members, with more than 1,000 of them participating in Saturday's Championship at Stockton.

By participating in Garden State Esports' events, students in middle and high schools can save money by not having to pay competition, league or event dues, which could end up costing hundreds to thousands of dollars, according to the organization.

"It's harder to be a pro gamer than a pro athlete," said Aviles. "You'd have a better chance getting scouted into the NFL, but that's why we make sure kids have a backup plan," Aviles said.

Aviles said the Garden States Esports Championship is completely run by high school students, like Daniels and her Victoria Valorant team, helping them develop leadership skills.

"It requires you to think a lot on your feet," said Zorina Boersma, 15, another member of Victoria Valorant and production manager for the Garden State Esports Championship.

Daniels said she wants to go to college on a scholarship for esports and become an engineer. Aviles said two-thirds of Garden State Esports members want to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), production and other fields related to esports and gaming.

The interest in esports careers continues to grow at Stockton. The school recently announced a bachelor's degree program for esports management. The program, to be rolled out in the fall, includes business fundamentals, professional work experience, a hands-on internship requirement and educational work opportunities for those seeking to enter the esports industry, according to the university.

Stockton also has a competitive esports club. Its Rocket League team finished second in the Collegiate World Championship last year and placed in the top 16 this year, said Demetrious Roubos, the club's program manager.

"Stockton is developing as an anchor institution in the region for esports," said Roubos. "The university is anchored in a good place. There are so many unique factors that make the esports program unique. Gaming is rapidly growing, so this program along with other esport partnerships, like the one we have with Garden State Esports, offers our students transferable skills."

