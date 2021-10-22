Stockton University dedicates two buildings to $8 million donor Scarpa

Stockton University on Thursday formally dedicated two buildings, one each in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, in the name of a major donor, the school said Friday.

Both the Academic Center on the Atlantic City campus and the Health Sciences building on the Galloway campus will be dedicated to the John F. Scarpa Foundation, which pledged $8 million to Stockton in 2019 to assist students and programs at the city campus, the school’s health sciences programs and other initiatives.

The school’s trustees approved the renaming of the two buildings in Scarpa’s honor in December 2019.

College President Harvey Kesselman said Scarpa is the largest donor in school history.

Scarpa was on hand for the dedications and was presented an honorary doctor of public service degree in recognition of his accomplishments and generosity, according to a release from the school.

Scarpa and his wife, Jana, joined Kesselman, trustee Leo Schoffer and Stockton Foundation Chairperson Donna Buzby in unveiling the John F. Scarpa Academic Center sign that will be on the Albany Avenue side of the building in the resort.