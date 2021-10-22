 Skip to main content
Stockton University dedicates two buildings to $8 million donor Scarpa
Stockton University dedicates two buildings to $8 million donor Scarpa

Scarpa Building Dedication 2021.jpg

Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman, left, John and Jana Scarpa, Stockton Foundation Chairperson Donna Buzby and Stockton trustee Leo Schoffer dedicate the John F. Scarpa Academic Center on Thursday in Atlantic City.

 Stockton University, provided

Stockton University on Thursday formally dedicated two buildings, one each in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, in the name of a major donor, the school said Friday.

Both the Academic Center on the Atlantic City campus and the Health Sciences building on the Galloway campus will be dedicated to the John F. Scarpa Foundation, which pledged $8 million to Stockton in 2019 to assist students and programs at the city campus, the school’s health sciences programs and other initiatives.

The school’s trustees approved the renaming of the two buildings in Scarpa’s honor in December 2019.

College President Harvey Kesselman said Scarpa is the largest donor in school history.

Scarpa was on hand for the dedications and was presented an honorary doctor of public service degree in recognition of his accomplishments and generosity, according to a release from the school.

Scarpa and his wife, Jana, joined Kesselman, trustee Leo Schoffer and Stockton Foundation Chairperson Donna Buzby in unveiling the John F. Scarpa Academic Center sign that will be on the Albany Avenue side of the building in the resort.

“One of our driving goals at Stockton is to educate the next generation of South Jersey leaders,” Kesselman said. “For decades to come, they will have the John F. Scarpa Foundation to thank for providing support to help them along in their educational journeys.”

Scarpa, a Vineland native who lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and maintains a summer home in Avalon, is the co-founder of American Cellular Network Corp., the first publicly traded cellular company in the United States, and was instrumental in developing the first 12-channel cable TV systems in New Jersey in 1965.

His name and money have benefited other educational institutions in South Jersey and elsewhere. Scarpa’s donations have gone to the Cumberland County Technical Education Center, named in his honor; the Cancer Center at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, named for his parents, Frank and Edith; the Edith Favretto Scarpa Arts and Sciences Building at St. Augustine Prep in Buena Vista Township, and the John F. Scarpa Center for Law and entrepreneurship at Villanova Law School.

Scarpa said he expects a great return on his investment in Stockton.

“My philanthropy is not about placing my name on walls or a building,” he said. “It is about challenging Stockton and its students to take my vision and make it work by providing the next generation of students and scholars with the skills sets and innovative mindset that they need to take on the challenges of tomorrow’s world.”

