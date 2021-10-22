 Skip to main content
Stockton University dedicates two buildings to $8 million donor John Scarpa
Stockton University dedicates two buildings to $8 million donor John Scarpa

Scarpa Building Dedication 2021.jpg

From left, Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman, John and Jana Scarpa, Stockton Foundation Chair Donna Buzby and Stockton Board of Trustee member Leo Schoffer.

 Stockton University, Provided

The John F. Scarpa Academic Center is unveiled in Atlantic City on Thursday. Stockton University on Thursday formally dedicated two buildings, one each in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, in the name of donor John Scarpa. (Video courtesy of Stockton University)

Stockton University on Thursday formally dedicated two buildings, one each in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, in the name of a donor, the school announced Friday.

Stockton unveiled the naming of its Academic Center on the Atlantic City campus and the Health Sciences building on the Galloway Campus. Both will be dedicated to the John F. Scarpa Foundation, which pledged $8 million to Stockton to assist students and programs at the city campus, the school's health sciences programs and other initiatives.

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said that Scarpa is the largest donor in school history.

Scarpa was on hand for the dedications and was presented an honorary doctor of public service degree in recognition of his accomplishments and generosity, according to a release from the school.

Scarpa and his wife, Jana, joined Kesselman, Board of Trustees member Leo Schoffer and Stockton Foundation Board of Directors Chair Donna Buzby in unveiling the "John F. Scarpa Academic Center" sign that will be on the Albany Avenue side of the building in the resort.

“One of our driving goals at Stockton is to educate the next generation of South Jersey leaders,” Kesselman said. “For decades to come, they will have the John F. Scarpa Foundation to thank for providing support to help them along in their educational journeys.”

Stockton University is in the middle of celebrating its 50th anniversary.

When the school opened in 1971, Scarpa, a telecommunications entrepreneur, was taking a chance on a new venture, introducing cable TV and cellphone service to rural South Jersey, the school said in its release.

In 2019, Scarpa made the $8 million pledge to the school. He expects a great return on his investment in the school.

“Let me be clear. My philanthropy is not about placing my name on walls or a building," Scarpa said. "It is about challenging Stockton and its students to take my vision and make it work by providing the next generation of students and scholars with the skills sets and innovative mindset that they need to take on the challenges of tomorrow’s world.”

