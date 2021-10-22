Stockton University dedicates two buildings to $8 million donor John Scarpa

Stockton University on Thursday formally dedicated two buildings, one each in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, in the name of a donor, the school announced Friday.

Stockton unveiled the naming of its Academic Center on the Atlantic City campus and the Health Sciences building on the Galloway Campus. Both will be dedicated to the John F. Scarpa Foundation, which pledged $8 million to Stockton to assist students and programs at the city campus, the school's health sciences programs and other initiatives.

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said that Scarpa is the largest donor in school history.

Scarpa was on hand for the dedications and was presented an honorary doctor of public service degree in recognition of his accomplishments and generosity, according to a release from the school.

Scarpa and his wife, Jana, joined Kesselman, Board of Trustees member Leo Schoffer and Stockton Foundation Board of Directors Chair Donna Buzby in unveiling the "John F. Scarpa Academic Center" sign that will be on the Albany Avenue side of the building in the resort.