Mackenzie Kornbluth enjoys nothing more than getting dirty and digging with the hope of uncovering historical unknowns.

Despite the dirt that amasses on her fingers, digging is the best time of her life, she said.

“I really love archeology, and it has given me a taste of what I’m going to be getting into when I get to my career, even when I'm in the mud," said Kornbluth, of Cherry Hill, as she scraped away dirt that had built up on her hands.

The Stockton University freshman has been enrolled in a course that, after being inside the classroom for most of the semester, got hands-on experience recently in archeology.

Bobbi Hornbeck, a teaching specialist at the university, created the portion of her Archaeology Field Methods class as part of the Digging History Project for the Museum of Cape May County.

She's the vice president of the Cape May County Historical and Genealogical Society, which runs the museum on Route 9 in Middle Township.

Archaeologist searches mansion property in Somers Point for clues from the past SOMERS POINT — Standing in the front yard of the Somers Mansion invites flights of imagination.

For eight weeks of the spring semester, Hornbeck's students put their knowledge accumulated in the classroom to work.

“You can read it in a textbook — how to make a unit square and how to use a trowel. You can explain it, but you learn it best just by doing,” said Hornbeck, who is also a 2008 Stockton graduate.

For the project, Hornbeck's students were tasked with exploring the grounds outside the museum, searching for clues about the property's former owner, John Holmes, a slave owner who ran a salt works in Cape May County during the Revolutionary War.

Evidence they were after revolved around learning more about a barn on the property and where Holmes' slaves lived.

After digging their way through the ground, forming small, square holes marketed out by thin rope, the students filtered through what they retrieved from beneath.

Focusing on four units where Hornbeck believed the barn to be, the class found pieces of crude earthen-ware, signs of a burn pit, rusted nails of various sizes and copper spikes tied to shipbuilding, Stockton said Tuesday in a news release.

Timbuctoo is a historically Black hamlet with an inspiring past and an uncertain future The family tree of Mary Giles Weston and her son, Guy, took root two centuries ago in a plac…

“Whatever was happening in the barn was not activity that we would associate with families sitting down for dinner on fancy plates,” Hornbeck said. “It is definitely more of a work-focused, labor area.”

Like other archeological ventures, a dig site needs to be examined before the ground is dug up. Hornbeck assigned junior Alex Rivera and another student to help in that process, surveying the area through shovel tests.

Some of the areas the team scrutinized included a wooded area across from the museum believed to have been where Holmes built a home, spots around the crawl space of the existing Holmes-Cresse home, and a section of land considered to once be where the barn was.

An excavation was then ordered once the study showed evidence of human activity, Stockton said.

"I’ve always known myself to be the type of person who doesn’t want to be stuck in an office 9 to 5,” Rivera said as he sifted through collected dirt during a recent dig. “I’ve always wanted to be in nature, close to the world, doing stuff with culture.”

Rivera, a sociology and anthropology student from Egg Harbor Township, feels the work on the dig is the perfect combination of his interests, specifically history and the environment.

“You are not just digging holes, you are also learning about the area, learning about the property and learning about the culture,” Rivera said.

While the project is a unique experience for the university, the students benefit just as much as their school, Hornbeck said.

“I’m excited that I was able to put this together for these guys because it gives them a really big leg up,” said Hornbeck, pausing work at the dig site on a recent April day. “In archaeology, most of the time you don’t get to get your hands in the dirt until you graduate. That’s something you get to do in field school, maybe your senior year, but most often after you graduate."