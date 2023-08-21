GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has formed a working group to look into enhancing its impact on Atlantic City.
University President Joe Bertolino said the group will include members of the school's Board of Trustees, alumni, business and community leaders, as well as students, faculty and staff. The primary task of the group will be hiring an experienced firm to conduct a feasibility study for Phase III of its Atlantic City campus, which is currently a 2.25-acre parking lot between Hartford and Albany avenues.
Stockton does not own the property but would partner with AC Devco in the development of the project, according to a statement from the university.
“As an Anchor Institution, we are committed to being in and of the community,” Bertolino said in a statement. “In partnership, we will actively explore opportunities that would best enhance experiences for our students and elevate the impact of Stockton as a good neighbor within Atlantic City.”
Stockton received $1 million in its fiscal year 2024 state appropriations to assist in the planning of Phase III.
Stockton's City Campus opened in fall 2018. The university offers an array of classes at the John F. Scarpa Academic Center and hosts nearly 2,000 program and event-related bookings annually at the Atlantic City campus, the university said.
Phase II of the City Campus, a 135,000-square-foot, six-story, $69.3 million building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, was opened in May. More than 900 students will live at the university’s two Atlantic City residential complexes this fall, Stockton said.
GALLERY: Stockton President Harvey Kesselman honored
Jane Stark, Executive Director of the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage of Stockton University, escorts Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, during a tribute to him at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Beverly Vaughn, music professor and mistress of ceremonies, enters the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Beverly Vaughn, music professor and mistress of ceremonies, at the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Beverly Vaughn, music professor and mistress of ceremonies, introduces Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., speaks during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, is honored during a community tribute at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, receives a proclamation from Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz speaks the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Stockton music professor Beverly Vaughn presides over the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, acknowledges Jed Gaylin, Musical Director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony, who performed at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, acknowledges Jed Gaylin, Musical Director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony, who performed with Rose Bart, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, and Leo Schoffer, at a tribute to Kesselman at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Gail Rosenthal, Director of the Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, and Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, during a tribute to Kesselman at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, and Stockton alumni Joshua Hillmann, during a tribute to Kesselman at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Stockton music professor Beverly Vaughn presents an award of recognition for her science fair project to Allie Garrabrandt, with her science teacher Chelsi Crompton, during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Stockton music professor Beverly Vaughn presents an award of recognition for her science fair project to Allie Garrabrandt, with her science teacher Chelsi Crompton, during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, with science project winner Allie Garrabrandt, with her science teacher Chelsi Crompton, during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, during a tribute to him at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, during a tribute to him at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey performs during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Raymond Ciccone, Chair of the Stockton Board of Trustees, with Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, during a tribute to Kesselman at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Cantor Ralph Goren leads the Beth El choir in a performance during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Cantor Ralph Goren leads the Beth El choir in a performance during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, is introduced by Rabbi Aaron Krause, during a tribute to Kesselman at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, is introduced by Rabbi Aaron Krause, during a tribute to Kesselman at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, is introduced by Rabbi Aaron Krause, during a tribute to Kesselman at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, speaks during a tribute to him at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, speaks during a tribute to him at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, receives a gift from Denise Borisch, of Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, during a tribute to him, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., speaks during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., speaks during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Atlantic City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz speaks during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Stockton music professor Beverly Vaughn was mistress of ceremonies at the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Jed Gaylin, Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director, performs during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Leo Schoffer, Stockton Trustee member, speaks during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Joshua Hillmann, Stockton alumni, speaks during a tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Raymond Ciccone, Chairman of the Stockton Board of trustees, speaks during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Jane Stark, Executive Director of the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage of Stockton University, speaks during the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, speaks during a tribute honoring him at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, speaks during a tribute honoring him at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, speaks during a tribute honoring him at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, receives a gift from Denise Borisch, of Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, during a tribute to him, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scenes from the tribute to Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University, at Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
