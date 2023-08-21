GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has formed a working group to look into enhancing its impact on Atlantic City.

University President Joe Bertolino said the group will include members of the school's Board of Trustees, alumni, business and community leaders, as well as students, faculty and staff. The primary task of the group will be hiring an experienced firm to conduct a feasibility study for Phase III of its Atlantic City campus, which is currently a 2.25-acre parking lot between Hartford and Albany avenues.

Stockton does not own the property but would partner with AC Devco in the development of the project, according to a statement from the university.

“As an Anchor Institution, we are committed to being in and of the community,” Bertolino said in a statement. “In partnership, we will actively explore opportunities that would best enhance experiences for our students and elevate the impact of Stockton as a good neighbor within Atlantic City.”

Stockton received $1 million in its fiscal year 2024 state appropriations to assist in the planning of Phase III.

Stockton's City Campus opened in fall 2018. The university offers an array of classes at the John F. Scarpa Academic Center and hosts nearly 2,000 program and event-related bookings annually at the Atlantic City campus, the university said.

Phase II of the City Campus, a 135,000-square-foot, six-story, $69.3 million building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, was opened in May. More than 900 students will live at the university’s two Atlantic City residential complexes this fall, Stockton said.

GALLERY: Stockton President Harvey Kesselman honored