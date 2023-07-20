ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University's Board of Trustees approved a $270.9 million operating budget for the upcoming school year Wednesday.
The budget includes $23.1 million in student aid, including $20.5 million in scholarships and need-based grants, Stockton officials said Thursday in a news release.
The board on Thursday also welcomed Joe Bertolino as the university's new president, taking over for Harvey Kesselman, who retired from the position last month.
Bertolino became president July 1.
“It is very important to build strong relationships with members of this community and, most importantly, to listen to the many voices this university serves," Bertolino said in a statement to the board. "I’m encouraged by what I’ve heard, and I look forward to continuing these conversations."
In his first weeks as president, Bertolino proposed offering new academic programs, including graduate programs, such as a Master of Science in Accounting curriculum approved at the board's meeting at the John F. Scarpa building on the university's City Campus.
Dr. Fotios Tjoumakaris, a sports medicine and shoulder surgeon, was also sworn in as a new board member Thursday.
Tjoumakaris, a 1996 Stockton graduate, is employed by Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and serves as director for orthopedic survey for AtlantiCare hospitals.
