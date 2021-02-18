Stockton trustees to vote Wednesday on Atlantic City campus Phase II

Improvement Authority representatives on Thursday stressed there will be no financial obligation on the taxpayers of Atlantic County through the agreement.

“They are non-recourse (bonds). You will have no responsibility with respect to repayment,” bond counsel John Cantalupo told ACIA board members Thursday prior to their vote.

Paladino added that Stockton would use the fees it collects from housing, not tuition, to pay back the loan.

Attorney and former Republican congressional candidate Seth Grossman, of Atlantic City, criticized the bond and said the ACIA — and the local taxpayers — would be liable if Stockton failed to pay it back. He also criticized the cost of the project, in general, as a contributor to the high cost of obtaining a college degree.

“The cost of college is out of control,” he said, adding student loan debt was a national crisis and the Improvement Authority should not encourage projects that contribute to it.

Paladino said the second phase of the Atlantic City campus project was needed for the city’s economic success.