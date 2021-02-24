Stockton trustees approve final steps toward Atlantic City campus Phase II

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University trustees Wednesday approved the financial agreements needed to build a 400-bed dormitory in Atlantic City to complement the existing campus, which opened in 2018.

Phase II of Stockton’s Atlantic City campus has been in the works for over a year, but funding delays and the COVID-19 pandemic have impeded the project’s development.

At its Board of Trustees meeting, the trustees approved a resolution for a master lease agreement with Atlantic City Development Corp. for the development, financing and construction of the building, which will be located across from O’Donnell Park in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood.

A second resolution approved a $100,000 professional services contract with attorneys Cooper Levenson to provide legal services for the project.

The cost of the project is now $69.3 million, an increase of about $5 million from previous estimates.

Last week, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority approved issuing nearly $60 million in bonds to AC Devco to fund the construction. The remainder of the project will be financed through a $10 million loan from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, approved Feb. 16.