Stockton trustees approve final steps toward Atlantic City campus Phase II
Stockton trustees approve final steps toward Atlantic City campus Phase II

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University trustees Wednesday approved the financial agreements needed to build a 400-bed dormitory in Atlantic City to complement the existing campus, which opened in 2018.

Phase II of Stockton’s Atlantic City campus has been in the works for over a year, but funding delays and the COVID-19 pandemic have impeded the project’s development.

At its Board of Trustees meeting, the trustees approved a resolution for a master lease agreement with Atlantic City Development Corp. for the development, financing and construction of the building, which will be located across from O’Donnell Park in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood.

A second resolution approved a $100,000 professional services contract with attorneys Cooper Levenson to provide legal services for the project.

The cost of the project is now $69.3 million, an increase of about $5 million from previous estimates.

Last week, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority approved issuing nearly $60 million in bonds to AC Devco to fund the construction. The remainder of the project will be financed through a $10 million loan from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, approved Feb. 16.

Under the agreement approved Wednesday, the financing secured by AC Devco will be paid back to the county and the CRDA by Stockton.

AC Devco and officials from the college broke ground on Phase II in October after a seven-month delay due to the pandemic.

Construction is set to begin on the new building in May and be completed by spring 2023.

The trustees on Wednesday also approved the creation of a master’s degree program in public health and an increase in housing fees of about $57 a semester.

Other professional services contracts approved include $55,000 for preliminary designs to expand the sports center and $147,625 for design and architecture work related to a multicultural center at the main campus in Galloway Township.

