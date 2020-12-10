Stockton to purchase Atlantic City-owned lot near Rothenberg building and city campus

Stockton University plans to purchase a plot of land in Atlantic City just behind its Rothenberg Building near Providence Avenue and adjacent to the property where Phase II of the college's city campus will be built.

During its virtual meeting Wednesday, the Board of Trustees included a resolution approved at a Nov. 16 Executive Committee meeting authorizing President Harvey Kesselman to negotiate the purchase from the city. The property is located at 3428 Atlantic Ave. and, according to city tax records, was assessed at $325,200.

City Council passed an ordinance last month authorizing the transfer of the property to Stockton for the appraised value of $383,000. Councilman Kaleem Shabazz abstained from the vote.

According to the resolution, the property, about 11,982 square feet, can support facilities and operations at the Rothenberg Building and the Atlantic City campus.

“We are buying the parking lot for use by our Rothenberg Building employees and guests,” said Vice President for Facilities and Operations Donald Hudson. “The property also gives us growth potential for future expansion.”

The property is paved over, according to aerial images provided by the college, and sits between the Rothenberg Building and the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel parking garage.