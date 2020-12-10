 Skip to main content
Stockton to purchase Atlantic City-owned lot near Rothenberg building and city campus
Stockton to purchase Atlantic City-owned lot near Rothenberg building and city campus

Stockton University plans to purchase a plot of land in Atlantic City just behind its Rothenberg Building near Providence Avenue and adjacent to the property where Phase II of the college's city campus will be built.

During its virtual meeting Wednesday, the Board of Trustees included a resolution approved at a Nov. 16 Executive Committee meeting authorizing President Harvey Kesselman to negotiate the purchase from the city. The property is located at 3428 Atlantic Ave. and, according to city tax records, was assessed at $325,200.

City Council passed an ordinance last month authorizing the transfer of the property to Stockton for the appraised value of $383,000. Councilman Kaleem Shabazz abstained from the vote.

According to the resolution, the property, about 11,982 square feet, can support facilities and operations at the Rothenberg Building and the Atlantic City campus.

“We are buying the parking lot for use by our Rothenberg Building employees and guests,” said Vice President for Facilities and Operations Donald Hudson. “The property also gives us growth potential for future expansion.”

The property is paved over, according to aerial images provided by the college, and sits between the Rothenberg Building and the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel parking garage.

Jacobson honored by board

The first order of business by the board Wednesday was to unanimously approve a resolution renaming its boardroom for longtime member Michael Jacobson, who died in October, and appointing him posthumously as Trustee Emeritus. Jacobson was the longest serving member of the Stockton board, appointed in 1985 and continuing in that role until his death.

“Anybody who knows Michael knows how much he loves Stockton. It was so important to him,” said Jacobson’s wife, Sarah, who joined the meeting for the honor. “He did everything in his power to make it what it is today.”

The resolution lists some of Jacobson’s accomplishments on the board, including a “significant campus expansion with the approval of $104 million to finance Housing V, the Campus Center and the Unified Science Center I in Galloway; and $178 million to finance the Atlantic City Phase I campus.”

Other business

The board approved moving the spring semester start date back by one week. Classes will begin Jan. 25. The change was suggested due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The weeklong spring break scheduled for March 14-21 has been canceled. Classes will not be held on Presidents Day, Feb. 15.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

