Stockton to offer master's degree scholarship: Education briefs

Stockton University will offer a new scholarship program for students entering its graduate programs this fall.

Scholarships of up to $2,500 are available to new graduate students and will be awarded through the Stockton Foundation.

Associate Director of Graduate Admissions Tara Williams said the new fund recognizes other forms of financial aid are not always available to students in graduate programs, and most aid is in the form of loans.

“For some, the cost is a barrier to continuing their education and furthering their careers,” Williams said. “In some fields, a master’s degree is required for management level careers, and we want to assist those who aspire to those positions.”

Stockton offers 15 masters programs, six post-masters programs and three doctoral programs. A new Master of Science in coastal zone management will begin in the fall.

