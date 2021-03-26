Stockton to offer master's degree scholarship: Education briefs

Stockton University will offer a new scholarship program for students entering its graduate programs this fall.
Scholarships of up to $2,500 are available to new graduate students and will be awarded through the Stockton Foundation.
Associate Director of Graduate Admissions Tara Williams said the new fund recognizes other forms of financial aid are not always available to students in graduate programs, and most aid is in the form of loans.
“For some, the cost is a barrier to continuing their education and furthering their careers,” Williams said. “In some fields, a master’s degree is required for management level careers, and we want to assist those who aspire to those positions.”
Stockton offers 15 masters programs, six post-masters programs and three doctoral programs. A new Master of Science in coastal zone management will begin in the fall.
This week, the federal government released the first $81 billion of the $122 billion allocated within the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund to help public schools across the country reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as support social, emotional and mental health needs. New Jersey will receive $1.8 billion of its $2.8 billion allocation, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker said in a statement Thursday.
At the same time, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the department is launching a Summer Learning Enrichment Collaborative to help states use federal funding to develop summer learning and enrichment programs, with a focus on addressing the needs of student groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
The remainder of the funds will become available after states submit the plans they are developing and implementing for using them to reopen schools.
Education-related legislation advances
A North Jersey senator is proposing a bill requiring the state to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset funding cuts to school districts set to lose aid due to the 2018 school funding reform law.
Sen. Steven Oroho, R-Morris, Sussex, Warren, introduced the legislation, stating this week that New Jersey should use a portion of the more than $6 billion in aid from Washington to cover the estimated $193 million in cuts under Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget for next year.
The Senate on Thursday also advanced several bills including a set sponsored by Sens. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, and M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, requiring public schools to administer depression screenings for adolescent students and issue reports on the number of mental health professionals employed by school districts.
Another bill passed by the Senate and sponsored by Sens. Ronald Rice, D-Essex, and Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, Hunterdon, would prevent schools from denying a student entry into buildings for violating dress code or tardiness. However, a school board could create a dress code that prohibits students from wearing anything related to gang activities, racism or bigotry.
