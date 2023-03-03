GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Friday to appoint the school’s sixth president.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. in the Michael Jacobson Board of Trustees Room in the Campus Center.

The three finalists for the job are Frank D. Sánchez, former president of Rhode Island College; Laurence B. Alexander, chancellor of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; and Joe Bertolino, president of Southern Connecticut State University, according to Stockton’s website.

All three candidates participated in faculty, student and public forums as part of the interview process.

WittKieffer served as the search firm during the process. The company is a national top-ten executive search firm, specifically designed for the nonprofit sector and predominantly within higher education, health care, academic medicine, life sciences and other not-for-profit industries, according to the school’s website.

Stockton opens Multicultural Center on Galloway campus GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University on Wednesday reinforced its commitment to diversity …

The university’s Board of Trustees began a national search for a new president in August 2022 following Harvey Kesselman’s announcement he would retire as Stockton’s president at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

During his tenure as president, which began in 2015, Kesselman oversaw the university’s return to Atlantic City. In 2018, the school’s $220 million Atlantic City campus opened to students. The project was hailed as a “game changer” for the city and school as the resort tried to diversify its economy.

Prior to his appointment in December 2015, Kesselman served as acting president after President Herman J. Saatkamp Jr. went on medical leave and later resigned amid a flawed deal to purchase the former Showboat casino and open a campus in Atlantic City. The plan imploded over legal complications restricting the Showboat’s development.

Despite his retirement, Kesselman will remain part of the Stockton family as president emeritus and tenured professor after the new president is selected.