Stockton to hold MLK Day of Service across region Saturday
Stockton University Atlantic City campus

Stockton University's Atlantic City campus

 Press archives

Stockton University will hold its 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. across both its campuses and a number of offsite locations.

The event, originally scheduled for MLK Day on Jan. 18, was rescheduled to give on-campus students the opportunity to participate.

More than 25 projects are scheduled for the day, including making pet beds for the Atlantic County Animal Shelter at the Galloway Township campus and a beach cleanup in Atlantic City. In-person events will only include Stockton faculty, staff and students. Community members and alumni may participate in one of the virtual service projects the university is offering.

Galloway projects include:

  • Making pet beds for the Atlantic County Animal Shelter
  • Making care packages for members of the military
  • Making seasonal wreaths for residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center
  • Organizing the Stockton Food Pantry
  • Making craft kits for the Arc of Atlantic County
  • Craft projects with Circle K Club for different organizations

Atlantic City projects include:

  • Beach cleanup with the Surfrider Foundation at 10 and 11:15 a.m.
  • Decorating tiles with Mud Girls Studio to deliver to community centers

Offsite projects include:

  • Volunteering at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township
  • Atlantic County Utilities Authority watershed cleanup
  • Enlightened Farms growing season preparations in Egg Harbor City
  • Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge cleanup
  • Eastern Service Workers clothing drive
  • Volunteering at Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing
  • Building a birding station at Royal Suites Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Galloway
  • Volunteering at South Jersey Horse Rescue in Egg Harbor City

Virtual projects include:

  • Preparing materials for the online Stockton naturalization class
  • Writing thank-you letters to workers at AtlantiCare
  • Writing letters to veterans at the Wilmington VA Medical Center Nursing Home
  • Reading to children and doing virtual art and science projects with children at New Day Family Success Center in Galloway
  • Creating social media posts for the Stories of Atlantic City project
  • Sign language awareness session and creating digital posters for the Stockton campuses
  • Collaborating with Absegami High School Interact Club on its virtual projects and college talk Q&A panel
  • Collaborating with the Brooklyn Art Library on its Sketch Book Project

To register for a project, visit stockton.edu/MLKDay.

Contact: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

