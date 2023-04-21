GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University's waterway cleanup efforts are set to receive $1.4 million from the federal government, school officials said Friday.

The funds, from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed in 2021, were awarded to the school by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday, the university said in a news release.

With an additional $300,000 matching grant from Stockton, the award exceeds $1.7 million.

The money will support lost fishing and aquaculture gear retrieval facilitated through Stockton's Marine Field Station.

The program also includes tracking abandoned watercraft in New Jersey and removing 15 to 25 target vessels from the state's waterways.

The award is one of the largest given to the Marine Field Station, located on Wilson Avenue in Port Republic, the university said.

“We have partnered with Stockton University for nearly a decade to remove derelict fishing gear, and value their expertise and commitment to tackling marine debris,” said Katie Morgan, regional coordinator for the NOAA Marine Debris Program in the Mid-Atlantic. “We look forward to continuing this partnership and expanding the impact of Stockton’s efforts in coastal New Jersey to address not only the harmful impacts of derelict fishing gear, but also the dangerous and costly problem of abandoned and derelict vessels.”

The newly announced award is Stockton's fourth from NOAA through its Marine Debris Program. The program, which began in 2006, supports local marine debris prevention and retrieval work, according to information on NOAA's website.

Since 2006, NOAA has supported over 100 marine debris removal projects and withdrawn more than 5,500 metric tons of marine debris from U.S. waters.

“It’s a priority of NOAA to be able to collaborate with any of the commercial industries,” said Steve Evert, director of Stockton’s Marine Field Station. “It is the program’s goal to strengthen our existing partnerships with commercial fishers and gain the trust and collaboration of more commercial partners.”

Stockton received $100,000 in 2012, $119,626 in 2015 and $226,299 in 2018, fueling partnerships with local commercial industries that have led to decaying crab traps being removed from New Jersey's coastal bays from Mantoloking to Cape May.

Some of those partnerships include ones with Warren and Karen Unkert, of the Crab Farm in Mullica Township, who have been involved in Stockton's waterway cleanup efforts since 2012.

Before collaborating with Stockton, lost crab traps cost the Unkerts upward of $2,000 yearly. Other retrieval methods they tried included using a sonar system to survey the seafloor, but it wasn't powerful enough.

“If you lose 40 pots a year, you are talking a couple of thousand dollars that you are able to get back during the season that normally would have just been sitting on the bottom of the bay rotting,” Warren Unkert said.

Since 2012, more than 3,500 traps have been removed, returned to industry partners or recycled, Stockton said. Removing that much waste has led to more than $150,000 in economic benefits for commercial crabbers.

Now, Stockton said, as part of the program, if a pot is lost, it can be returned immediately.

“It helps to have good partners like the Unkerts,” Evert said. “We are really trying to incorporate others not only for the benefit of the ecology of the bay but also to assist the industry by saving them money through reducing lost gear and increasing catch.”

Stockton officials anticipate the grant will help the school expand the project's scope, giving it leeway to track down lost oyster cages and other aquatic items cluttering the coastal waters.

“It gives the students a lot of really practical experience, as well as exposure to potential career paths in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math),” said Anna Pfeiffer-Herbert, associate professor of marine science at Stockton. “In addition to that core group of students, we expect and support graduate students to engage with K-12 programs, particularly at the high school level.