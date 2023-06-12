GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University plans to launch a pilot program through its initiative to help recovery court graduates find scholarships, training and employment with the help of nearly $1 million from the state, schools officials said Monday.

Stockton announced it was given a state Department of Labor grant for $947,100 to aid its Judiciary Opportunities for Building Success program, which helps people on probation find jobs at state colleges and universities.

Kean University, Rutgers University-Camden and three nonprofits joined Stockton in sharing nearly $6 million provided by the Labor Department, officials said in a news release.

“Chief Justice Stuart Rabner’s JOBS initiative is one of the best examples of a public/private partnership to improve society,” Glenn A. Grant, administrative director of the courts, said in a statement. “The collaboration between the Department of Labor, the Judiciary and institutions of higher learning will help to further enhance the mission of the JOBS program as we continue working to build our network of companies and organizations who see the value and importance of giving people a second chance.”

Stockton said it intends to create SJ-JOBS, an employment program for 200 people on probation in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Marissa Levy, Stockton's dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, said the university has been a leading institution in the statewide initiative.

Levy cites full-time employment opportunities with suitable benefits, job training and mental health support as the top factors in lowering the recidivism rate among people on probation.

Stockton's SJ-JOBS program will provide a “wraparound” approach, offering people in the program social services, identifying career goals and training and eventually a job, Levy said.

“We’re not only helping people get the training they need, but we’re helping them realize that they have potential and value in society,” said Levy, who is also Stockton’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This will help the person leave the program as a fully prepared citizen.”

Stockton will partner with Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties for mental health training, Ideal Institute of Technology in Mays Landing for job training and the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board for assistance in recruitment.