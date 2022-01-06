Stockton, Southern Regional announce dual-credit partnership

Stockton University on Thursday said it has formalized an agreement to enroll students from Southern Regional High School at the university through a new partnership.
Qualified students can complete high school in three years and enter Stockton as sophomores through the program. Southern students will have the opportunity to take courses to earn 32 college credits during their three years. The decision is being made to expand student access to higher education at four-year colleges, Stockton said.
“This agreement recognizes that Southern Regional’s rigorous curriculum more than adequately prepares students to make the transition to college,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said in a statement.
Stockton's administration said it is planning to work with Southern officials to increase the number of dual-credit courses offered at the high school. The high school currently offers 13 dual-credit courses through Stockton, including Latin, French, Spanish, German, precalculus, calculus and Medical Terminology for Health.
Stockton has similar agreements with Ocean City High School and the three high schools of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional district. With growing college costs for American students, Stockton Chief Enrollment Officer Robert Heinrich said the plan will help ease the financial burden, while saving students and their families time.
“If students can earn a semester or more of credits in high school, they will not only save thousands of dollars in tuition, but also reduce the time it takes them to graduate from Stockton,” Heinrich said. “This program also reduces the stress of applying to college and waiting for a decision by guaranteeing admission to qualified students.”
Students who earn a high school diploma from Southern with a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better are guaranteed enrollment at Stockton, the university said, adding it agrees to waive the undergraduate admission application fee for eligible students.
Stockton will reward academic and merit scholarships to eligible students renewable for up to four years of undergraduate coursework to those who maintain a 3.0 or better GPA, the university said.
There are still enrollment opportunities for those who do not meet admission requirements.
Students can be conditionally accepted to Stockton and are encouraged to initially enroll at Ocean County College through the university's Transfer Pathways partnership.
“The Southern Regional School District is both proud and excited to be expanding post-graduate opportunities for Southern students through this partnership with Stockton University,” Southern Superintendent Craig Henry said. “Combining the two well-known brands of Stockton University and the Southern Regional School District will undoubtedly serve not only our students very well, but, equally important, the community at large.”
Nearly 20% of Stockton's student body is made up of Ocean County students, Heinrich said, adding the school anticipates that figure to increase through the partnership.
