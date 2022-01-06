Stockton, Southern Regional announce dual-credit partnership

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If students can earn a semester or more of credits in high school, they will not only save thousands of dollars in tuition, but also reduce the time it takes them to graduate from Stockton,” Heinrich said. “This program also reduces the stress of applying to college and waiting for a decision by guaranteeing admission to qualified students.”

Students who earn a high school diploma from Southern with a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better are guaranteed enrollment at Stockton, the university said, adding it agrees to waive the undergraduate admission application fee for eligible students.

Stockton will reward academic and merit scholarships to eligible students renewable for up to four years of undergraduate coursework to those who maintain a 3.0 or better GPA, the university said.

There are still enrollment opportunities for those who do not meet admission requirements.

Students can be conditionally accepted to Stockton and are encouraged to initially enroll at Ocean County College through the university's Transfer Pathways partnership.