SAMANTHA HILDEBRANDT
For The Press
A look at the new residence hall still under construction at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University’s second residence hall in the city is nearing completion, and officials are planning a ribbon cutting ceremony May 3.
The 135,000-square-foot, six-story, $69.3 million building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood is just a short walk from the rest of the Stockton Atlantic City campus, and boasts views of the beach, O’Donnell Memorial Park and the city skyline.
“Construction on the project is proceeding on schedule. Most of the building’s façade is complete. Inside, most of the dry wall is up for the suites, and we are beginning to finish the bathrooms by installing tile, showers and toilets,” said Mark Ciccotelli, the project manager. “As some of the stoves and refrigerators are being installed, it’s exciting to really start to visualize how the living areas are going to come together.”
The building features apartment- and suite-style living with a total of 416 beds, according to information provided by the college.
Most of the suites include four single bedrooms, a common area, two bathrooms and a full kitchen. The building also includes a lounge on each floor, meeting room, business center and laundry facilities.
The building is the second phase of Stockton's City Campus, the first phase of which opened in 2018. Talks are underway between Stockton and the Atlantic City Development Corp. about what a third phase might look like. It may include a new, mixed-use building spanning 300,000 to 500,000 square feet.
Stockton University’s Phase II Residence Hall in Atlantic City is closer to completion. The …
Phase IV is intended to be a 60,000-square-foot Atlantic City Coastal Resiliency Center.
The completion of Phase II coincides roughly with the end of Harvey Kesselman's tenure as president of the college. He will be succeeded by Joe Bertolino.
Steven Radwanski, executive director of residential life for Stockton, said a small number of first-year students will be able to live in the new residence hall.
Current students have until April 5 to sign the housing contract for the 2023-24 academic year and pay the deposit. Students interested in living in Atlantic City will have priority selection above all other students.
Residential students must attend one housing information session. Upcoming sessions are March 29 and April 4 and 5. For more information, visit
stockton.edu/residential-life/housing-renewal.html.
GALLERY: New Stockton residence hall in Atlantic City
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks out of the park lounge at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Tony Capille, of Ventnor, works on drywall near the lobby of the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Hallways are near completion and workers were busy at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Hallways are near completion and workers were busy at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Construction crew has a view of the ocean on the outside of the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Lou Pantaloon, project manager for Jingoli, works in the park lounge at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The park lounge at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks out from one of the four-person apartments at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks over the kitchen at one of the four-person apartments at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The courtyard, in foreground, will be landscaped and have access for students.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks over the lobby at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks over the lobby at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Mark Ciccotelli, project manager and architect for Stockton University, looks over the kitchen area at one of the four-person apartments at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park, right, and near the Atlantic City campus, left, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Construction works at the lobby area of the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Don Judge, a carpenter from Point Pleasant, hangs a ceiling at one of the apartments with a view of Atlantic City, at thenew student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Many apartments will have a view of the ocean and what will be a landscaped courtyard at Stockton University’s new student residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park in Atlantic City.
VERNON OGRODNEK photos, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Greg Snow, a carpenter from Sweetwater, works on the kitchen cabinets in one of the four-person apartments at the new student residence hall.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Bill Scott, a glasier from Upper Deerfield, works outside one of the apartments at the new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
The new student Residence Hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
A look at the new student Stockton University residence hall under construction at Atlantic and South Providence Avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Provided by Stockton University
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.