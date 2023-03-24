ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University’s second residence hall in the city is nearing completion, and officials are planning a ribbon cutting ceremony May 3.

The 135,000-square-foot, six-story, $69.3 million building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood is just a short walk from the rest of the Stockton Atlantic City campus, and boasts views of the beach, O’Donnell Memorial Park and the city skyline.

“Construction on the project is proceeding on schedule. Most of the building’s façade is complete. Inside, most of the dry wall is up for the suites, and we are beginning to finish the bathrooms by installing tile, showers and toilets,” said Mark Ciccotelli, the project manager. “As some of the stoves and refrigerators are being installed, it’s exciting to really start to visualize how the living areas are going to come together.”

The building features apartment- and suite-style living with a total of 416 beds, according to information provided by the college.

Most of the suites include four single bedrooms, a common area, two bathrooms and a full kitchen. The building also includes a lounge on each floor, meeting room, business center and laundry facilities.

The building is the second phase of Stockton's City Campus, the first phase of which opened in 2018. Talks are underway between Stockton and the Atlantic City Development Corp. about what a third phase might look like. It may include a new, mixed-use building spanning 300,000 to 500,000 square feet.

New residence halls rise at Stockton's Atlantic City Campus Stockton University’s Phase II Residence Hall in Atlantic City is closer to completion. The …

Phase IV is intended to be a 60,000-square-foot Atlantic City Coastal Resiliency Center.

The completion of Phase II coincides roughly with the end of Harvey Kesselman's tenure as president of the college. He will be succeeded by Joe Bertolino.

Steven Radwanski, executive director of residential life for Stockton, said a small number of first-year students will be able to live in the new residence hall.

Current students have until April 5 to sign the housing contract for the 2023-24 academic year and pay the deposit. Students interested in living in Atlantic City will have priority selection above all other students.

Residential students must attend one housing information session. Upcoming sessions are March 29 and April 4 and 5. For more information, visit stockton.edu/residential-life/housing-renewal.html.

GALLERY: New Stockton residence hall in Atlantic City