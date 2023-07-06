GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is searching for arts, crafts and merchandise vendors for its annual University Weekend street fair Oct. 7.
The street fair features vendors, student organizations, athletic teams and offices. Vendors will have the opportunity to display their products to Stockton students, their families, alumni and prospective students.
“This event serves as a lively platform to highlight local talent, arts, crafts and merchandise, creating a dynamic atmosphere for our community," said Lauren Wilson, associate director of student development for Stockton.
Vendors can access the registration form on Osprey Hub, and can expect confirmation within five days. The vendor fee is $50, which includes two six-foot tables and four chairs. All proceeds from vendor fees will be donated to the Stockton Student Relief Fund, which assists students facing financial difficulties.
For more information, visit the official University Weekend website.
