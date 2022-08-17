Stockton scholarship program reflective of Atlantic City's diversity

ATLANTIC CITY — For Karen Pelaez Moreno, using a college degree she'll earn in a few years to give back to her hometown would help resolve a disconnect she says so many city students experience.

“I want to be a role model for other kids in Atlantic City,” Moreno, who is majoring in health science at Stockton University, said in a statement Tuesday. “They often don’t have anyone else to talk to besides their parents, and having somebody that would be able to guide them on the right path is something that I really want to do.”

Moreno is one of a handful of Stockton students getting a college education through the Engelberg Leadership Scholarship program. The students hail from other nations but call Atlantic City home, something Stockton says portrays how the city's youth are looking to help make their hometown better.

The scholarship fund was started by Alfred Engelberg, an intellectual property lawyer and 1956 Atlantic City High School graduate, according to Stockton's website.

Earlier this year, the Engelberg family provided an additional $700,000 to continue the scholarship program for three additional cohorts.

To qualify for the Engelberg program, students must be rising sophomores and either live in Atlantic City or have graduated from Atlantic City High School, Stockton said.

Each year, four students are chosen who will have all costs — tuition, room and board, fees, books — paid for during their remaining time at Stockton.

By continuing the program, Stockton hopes its courses can spawn some of the city's next leaders.

Moreno is the first in her family to go to college. With four other siblings, the scholarship helps her parents with the financial load, she said.

“I wish that everyone had this opportunity, but I’m going to make the most of it and fulfill my dreams of becoming a nurse and be able to give back to Atlantic City the same way the Engelbergs did,” Moreno said.