Stockton, Rowan collaborate to create series of plays on Holocaust survivors

Holocaust plays Itka.jpg

The public can see “The Manya Project" for two free performances April 27 and 28, both at 7:30 p.m., at the Tohill Theatre inside Bunce Hall at Rowan University, Stockton announced Monday.

 Stockton University, provided

GLASSBORO — Rowan and Stockton universities will showcase stories from South Jersey Holocaust survivors later this month through a series of short plays.

The public can see “The Manya Project" on April 27 and 28, both at 7:30 p.m., at the Tohill Theatre inside Bunce Hall at Rowan University, Stockton announced Monday. Both shows are free to the public. 

Three of the four plays originated from memoirs of Holocaust survivors Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth, of Vineland; Rosalie Lebovic Simon, of Margate; and the late Rose Ickowicz Rechnic. of Atlantic City. The project also features a play on the late Itka Frajman Zygmuntowicz, a native of Poland, who lived in Philadelphia.

“It is essential that we take advantage of every opportunity to tell the stories of our Holocaust survivors,” said Gail Rosenthal, executive director of the Stockton Holocaust Center. “It is especially poignant that these are stories of local survivors.”

Rosenthal's center arranged and participated in meetings and interviews with the survivors and their families.

Each play will be performed by graduating Rowan University students as their capstones, Stockton said.

It has been extraordinary, life-affirming, and inspiring working with Rosalie Lebovic Simon, Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth, their families, and the family of Rose Ickowicz Rechnic on these three plays," said Elisabeth Hostetter, who is also mainstage season producer for Rowan’s Department of Theatre and Dance. "They all took time from their busy lives to attend first-draft readings of the scripts and offered many suggestions and infinite support for the actors and for me."

Breaking News