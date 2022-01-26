Stockton reels in marine science scholarship

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has reeled in a new scholarship born from a father’s love of fishing.
Gordan Grguric, an associate professor of marine science at Stockton, is creating a $200,000 scholarship for students doing research in marine science. The scholarship will award two $3,500 grants per year. The funding will enable students to dedicate their summers to marine biology research, the university said in a news release.
“A number of students want to do research in the summer,” Grguric said. “But if they also have to work, it can be difficult. I wanted to give them a stipend so they can take the time to do the research.”
Grguric said the scholarship was in part a way to honor his father, Petar. An electrical engineer, Petar used to take his family to the island of Silba in the Adriatic Sea, where he would spend hours fishing.
The scholarship will be named the Silba Distinguished Scholarship.
“He would talk to the professional fishermen and get hints on techniques and where the best fishing sites were. He would rent or borrow a boat and lay down a line for a four- or five-hour trip,” Grguric said. “My career evolved from his interest. That island is such a part of my heritage.”
Grguric’s scholarship was also motivated by a desire to finically support Stockton's Marine Field Station and new generations of marine biologists.
“I do the chemistry of the ocean, the salinity and oxygen levels,” Grguric said. “But I want to support the marine biologists. I see what Steve Evert is doing at the Marine Field Station, and I know funding is an issue.”
Evert, director of the Marine Field Station, said the endowment will provide critical support to students. He noted the importance of aspiring marine biologists to be able to take time for research in the summer, which helps further their educations and lets students build strong resumes.
“So many do have to work in the summer to help pay for college,” Evert said. “But in marine science, it is so important to get field experience and do research, and a lot of that is done in the summer. Being able to do this will greatly strengthen a student’s opportunities for a job or graduate school. I tell students that there are jobs in this field, but they will go first to those with field experience.”
Evert said the Silba Scholarship will route a steady stream of funding to the program each year, helping with recruitment.
“That will also help us attract students to do the research,” Evert said.
There also will be an emphasis on communication, with Grguric asking that students prepare a presentation on their research.
“In this field, communication skills are also important,” Grguric said.
Jennifer Kosakowski, interim executive director of the Stockton Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and executive director of development, corporate and foundation relations, said the Silba Scholarship would help the university keep making headway in the field of marine science.
“Dr. Grguric’s generosity will benefit generations of Stockton students who are dedicated to the ongoing research of marine life and science,” Kosakowksi said. “Such a scholarship will not only assist students financially but will ensure that the groundbreaking research that Stockton conducts regionally will continue to thrive through the recruitment and retention of talented student research assistants.”
The first Silba Scholarships will be awarded in the 2023-24 school year.
