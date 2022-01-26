Stockton reels in marine science scholarship

Grguric’s scholarship was also motivated by a desire to finically support Stockton's Marine Field Station and new generations of marine biologists.

“I do the chemistry of the ocean, the salinity and oxygen levels,” Grguric said. “But I want to support the marine biologists. I see what Steve Evert is doing at the Marine Field Station, and I know funding is an issue.”

Evert, director of the Marine Field Station, said the endowment will provide critical support to students. He noted the importance of aspiring marine biologists to be able to take time for research in the summer, which helps further their educations and lets students build strong resumes.

“So many do have to work in the summer to help pay for college,” Evert said. “But in marine science, it is so important to get field experience and do research, and a lot of that is done in the summer. Being able to do this will greatly strengthen a student’s opportunities for a job or graduate school. I tell students that there are jobs in this field, but they will go first to those with field experience.”

Evert said the Silba Scholarship will route a steady stream of funding to the program each year, helping with recruitment.