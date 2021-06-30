Stockton recognized for innovation by national college association

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is being recognized by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities for its contributions to Atlantic City as a state-designated "anchor institution," the college announced Tuesday.

Stockton will receive the 2021 Excellence and Innovation Award for Regional and Economic Development during the AASCU annual meeting in Florida on Nov. 7.

“Your ‘Stockton University, Atlantic City Campus: Anchor Institute in Action’ program was selected by the awards committee for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions,” Mildred Garcia, president and CEO of the AASCU, said in her letter notifying the university of the award.

In 2016, New Jersey named Stockton an anchor institution as part of a program it rolled out to provide opportunities to residents in five challenged urban communities. According to Stockton, "Anchor Institutions are place-based organizations with a vested interest in their communities. They often influence local economies, and can attract a diverse and educated workforce."

