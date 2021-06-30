 Skip to main content
Stockton recognized for innovation by national college association
Stockton recognized for innovation by national college association

Stockton file photo

First-year students begin moving into the dorms at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus for the summer as part of the Educational Opportunity Fund program. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is being recognized by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities for its contributions to Atlantic City as a state-designated "anchor institution," the college announced Tuesday.

Stockton will receive the 2021 Excellence and Innovation Award for Regional and Economic Development during the AASCU annual meeting in Florida on Nov. 7.

“Your ‘Stockton University, Atlantic City Campus: Anchor Institute in Action’ program was selected by the awards committee for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions,” Mildred Garcia, president and CEO of the AASCU, said in her letter notifying the university of the award.

In 2016, New Jersey named Stockton an anchor institution as part of a program it rolled out to provide opportunities to residents in five challenged urban communities. According to Stockton, "Anchor Institutions are place-based organizations with a vested interest in their communities. They often influence local economies, and can attract a diverse and educated workforce."

The Stockton Atlantic City campus opened in fall 2018 with an academic center and a residential complex, with a mission to serve as a catalyst for community engagement, diversity and development in the city. A second residence hall is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

“It is a tremendous honor for Stockton to be recognized for its work in Atlantic City,” said President Harvey Kesselman. “We promised our students and the residents of Atlantic City that the campus would become a part of the community. This award recognizes that we are keeping that promise.”

As part of its efforts in Atlantic City, Stockton expanded its Educational Opportunity Fund program to add a cohort of students based at the Atlantic City campus and houses programs like its Masters in Social Work and MBA in Healthcare Administration at the city campus. The university also partners with the local school district, offering college-readiness and afterschool homework programs.

The college is a founding member of the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. and supports the Chelsea Boys & Girls Club and MudGirls Studios’ job training program.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

