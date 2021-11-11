Stockton receives "We Value Our Veterans" Award

Stockton University won the "We Value Our Veterans" New Jersey Governor's Academia Awards for its services to military students, the school announced Thursday.

This award was presented Thursday during the school's Veterans Day ceremony at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial in Holmdel.

More than 7,300 active military and veteran students have attended Stockton since its opening in 1971, said Michael Barany, the director of the Military and Veteran Success Center. More than 400 are currently enrolled, according to Stockton's website.

"This award represents our commitment to our military and veteran students," Barany said.

This award recognizes the effort colleges and universities put into those who serve and have served in the military, which include offering priority registration to veterans, a designated office and lounge for veterans and a Student Veteran Organization.

Stockton also features a wall of honor and memorial and holds ceremonies to recognize Veterans Day. The Stockton center's services are also available to family members.

