 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton receives "We Value Our Veterans" Award
0 comments

Stockton receives "We Value Our Veterans" Award

{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Award 2021.JPG

Director of the Stockton Military and Veteran Success Center Michael Barany, left, and assistant director Ashley Jones with the “We Value Our Veterans” New Jersey Governor's Academia Award certificate Thursday.

 Diane D'Amico, Stockton University

Stockton University won the "We Value Our Veterans" New Jersey Governor's Academia Awards for its services to military students, the school announced Thursday.

This award was presented Thursday during the school's Veterans Day ceremony at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial in Holmdel.

More than 7,300 active military and veteran students have attended Stockton since its opening in 1971, said Michael Barany, the director of the Military and Veteran Success Center. More than 400 are currently enrolled, according to Stockton's website.

"This award represents our commitment to our military and veteran students," Barany said.

This award recognizes the effort colleges and universities put into those who serve and have served in the military, which include offering priority registration to veterans, a designated office and lounge for veterans and a Student Veteran Organization.

Stockton also features a wall of honor and memorial and holds ceremonies to recognize Veterans Day. The Stockton center's services are also available to family members.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News