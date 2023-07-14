GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A nearly $700,000 grant will allow Stockton University faculty to work alongside experts from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society to attach satellite tags to New Jersey harbor seals.

The grant is from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Research and Monitoring Initiative, which is researching and monitoring the state's marine resources amid ongoing offshore wind development.

Collecting the data before construction of offshore wind begins along New Jersey’s coast will allow researchers to assess how seal movements, behavior and health may be affected by the windmill projects, according to a news release from Stockton.

“The purpose of the study is to, first, better understand the movement patterns of harbor seals both in New Jersey, as well as regionally,” said marine mammal biologist and Stockton adjunct faculty Jackie Toth Sullivan. “We would like to understand if these harbor seals are using specific areas offshore for certain behaviors. For example, are windfarm lease areas being used as foraging grounds, and does this behavior change over time due to natural or anthropogenic impacts?”

Personnel from Stockton's Marine Field Station, AMSEAS, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center, Marine Mammals of Maine and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center will begin tagging seals in December.

The tags will allow researchers to monitor the seals throughout the winter as they migrate to other areas on the East Coast.

Various biological samples will be taken from harbor seals during the tagging process for health assessment purposes, and the data will then be included with other harbor seals studies along the coast.

Stockton students will be able to assess the data starting in spring 2024.